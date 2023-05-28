Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The 107th running of the Indy 500 was an eventful one, as always, and there was a wild crash involving Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood that resulted in a red flag. A tire flew over the stands and into the parking lot, where it hit a parked car. Luckily, both drivers were okay and no fans were injured in the incident, according to ESPN.

Here is a clip of the crash, via Jack Seal on Twitter.

Christ that was close to a disaster #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/410INkI8CL — Jack Seal (@JacksealMufc) May 28, 2023

The wheel that went flying into the parking lot seemed to hit a white Chevrolet. Here is a clip of staff examining the damage to the vehicle, via Andrew Kossack on Twitter..

As much it would stink to have that happen to your vehicle, it is certainly a better alternative to any harm happening to a driver of fan in attendance. Hopefully the owner’s insurance is understanding.

It seems the car was towed away as well. Here is a clip, via Kossack.

After the red flag, fans were treated to an exciting end to the race. Josef Newgarden won the 107th running of the Indy 500 when he passed Marcus Ericsson on the final lap. He completed the pass by getting a great run out of turn two after the final restart of the race. It is the first Indy 500 win for Josef Newgarden. Marcus Ericsson finished second, Santino Ferrucci finished third, Alex Palou finished fourth, and Alexander Rossi rounded out the top five.

THE FINAL LAP OF THE 107TH #INDY500. JOSEF NEWGARDEN WINS! pic.twitter.com/jgsyatqtFS — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 28, 2023

After a scary crash, all is well and the fans were treated to a great ending to the Indy 500.