Wrestler Bill Goldberg is selling his mansion in Bonsall, Calif. It can be yours for only $3.2 million. Who wouldn't want a 20-car garage?

Bill Goldberg is an iconic wrestler who showcased his abilities in WCW and WWE. Regarded as one of the most dominant forces, Goldberg captured five world-title wins and owns the wrestling record for most consecutive wins at 173. But now, Goldberg's future in wrestling is unclear.

Given Goldberg's dominance, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Bill Goldberg's $3.2 million mansion in Bonsall, Calif.

In 1999, Goldberg temporarily took a break from wrestling to heal an injury. Around the same time, this also paved the way for the five-time world champion to expand his real estate portfolio. In fact, he acquired a home in California. The property purchase made him shell out $1 million.

Fast forward to 2020, Goldberg is ready to move closer to Texas to be with other relatives. With his intention to move out, the decorated wrestler decided to list the same property in the market with an asking price of $3.2 million.

Here are some photos of Bill Goldberg's $3.2 million mansion in Bonsall.

























Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 1997, Goldberg's mansion encompasses 4,630 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

The California home contains several features. Some of the interior amenities include a massive living room with a fireplace, a family-sized dining room, a family room with its own fireplace, a home office, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a primary bed suite with a spa-like bath. In addition to these amenities, the new homeowner should also have no problems storing his car collection with the property inclusive of a custom 20-car garage.

Apart from a solid interior, the property also boasts a spectacular outdoor space. The backyard features a swimming pool with a waterfall, a koi pond, and plenty of sitting areas. Furthermore, the property is surrounded by creeks and plenty of green spaces.

Throughout his wrestling career, Goldberg established himself as one of the most unstoppable figures in the WCW and in the WWE. Given that he was one of the top wrestlers, it isn't surprising that the five-time World Champion can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Goldberg has a net worth of around $16 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bill Goldberg's $3.2 million mansion in Bonsall.