The Dallas Cowboys have been struggling to return to the glory they once held. Regardless, this team has a rich history and a history of success. When examining the greatest Cowboys teams of all time, it's essential to understand what made them so exceptional. Notably, some of the best Cowboys teams of all time featured a great mix of elite players and effective coaching. Likewise, some of the most dominant Cowboys teams of all time also fell flat when it mattered most. The best Cowboys teams in history all have plenty in common, and all have given fans something to remember.

The 10 greatest Dallas Cowboys teams of all time

10. 1975-76 Cowboys

This team was not even supposed to make it to the Super Bowl. Initially, they were a rebuilding team, or that's how many teams saw them. Instead, they became one of the best Cowboys teams of all time, finishing 10-4 and advancing to the playoffs. From there, they shocked the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. Then, they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in a game most remembered for the “Hail Mary” pass, where Roger Staubach connected with Drew Pearson on a ridiculous touchdown pass to win.

The Cowboys would go on to lose Super Bowl X 21-17 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Still, it was one of the most unlikely runs, and that is why this is one of the best Cowboys teams in history.

9. 2007-08 Cowboys

This is perhaps one of the most dominant Cowboys teams in history not to win a playoff game. Yes, this was the infamous 2007-08 team that won the NFC East. Unfortunately, they ran into Eli Manning and the New York Giants, who knocked them out in the Divisional Round.

Tony Romo passed for 4,211 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions during the regular season. Yet, he stumbled against the Giants, completing just 50 percent of his passes for 201 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. While the loss to the Giants left a sour taste, this was still a very good football team that just suffered a great misfortune.

8. 1966-67 Cowboys

Not many people remember this team. Alas, it was the first outstanding team from this franchise. It was also the first season Tom Landry became the head coach for the Boys. Therefore, a legend was born.

Dallas would go 10-3-1 this season, getting past numerous teams. Ultimately, they would meet their demise in the NFC Championship Game, losing to the Green Bay Packers.

7. 1978-79 Cowboys

Dallas had won the Super Bowl the previous season and looked poised to win another. Then, they ran into Terry Bradshaw and the “Steel Curtain”. This team had seven Pro Bowlers on the squad. Unfortunately, it was not enough as they just could not get past the Steelers, suffering their first Super Bowl loss.

6. 1981-82 Cowboys

Roger Staubach had retired at this point. Now, it was time for Danny White, and he showed he was just as good. White would lead the Cowboys to a 12-4 record. Next, he led the Cowboys to a dominant 38-0 playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys would fall short to one of the greatest San Francisco 49ers teams of all time.

5. 1971-72 Cowboys

After several seasons of failure, it was all coming along for Dallas. Now, it was about putting the pieces of the puzzle together. This team would put together a great season, going 11-3. Then, an explosive offense led by Staubach marched throughout the playoffs. First, they defeated the Vikings on the road in the Divisional Round. Finally, they took down the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

The Cowboys faced the Miami Dolphins in a game many thought would be a fierce and competitive battle. Instead, Dallas blew out Miami 24-3. It was the first title for Landry and Staubach and the beginning of an era of success in Texas.

4. 1993-94 Cowboys

Dallas has numerous elite players on this squad. Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin led an explosive offense, and they had too much talent to contain. The great thing about this team was that they had already won the Super Bowl the previous season. Therefore, they had the experience to get it done again.

Dallas started its playoff run with a 27-17 win over the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round. Next, they defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Finally, the Cowboys took down the Buffalo Bills for the second consecutive season, while cementing their fourth title as a franchise.

3. 1995-96 Cowboys

Dallas had won two titles in three seasons at this point. However, there was still doubt about whether they could do it again. Aikman, Smith, Irvin, and a newly signed Deion Sanders aimed to change that narrative.

Dallas dismantled the divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles 30-11 in the NFC Divisional Round. Then, they overcame the Packers 38-27 in the NFC Championship Game. The Cowboys sealed the deal, winning their fifth and most recent title by beating the Steelers 27-17.

2. 1977-78 Cowboys

This was the season that the sports media gave them the nickname “America's Team”, and it has stuck ever since. Overall, their defense was the main stars of the show. Just two years after stumbling in the Super Bowl, the Cowboys bounced back, and did so in a major way.

They went 12-2, steamrolling opponents behind running back Tony Dorsett, who rumbled for 1,007 yards. Ultimately, they defeated the Chicago Bears 37-7 in the NFC Divisional Round. The Cowboys would then dominate the Vikings 23-6 in the NFC Title Game. Finally, they demolished the Denver Broncos 27-10 in the Super Bowl, with Harvey Martin and Randy White both winning the Super Bowl MVP award.

1. 1992-93 Cowboys

Dallas hired a man named Jimmie Johnson to revive a franchise that had not won anything in over a decade. Additionally, they had drafted Aikman in 1989 and Smith in 1990. They already had Irvin. Therefore, the main core of this elite offense was intact and ready to put the league on notice.

The Cowboys answered the call, going 13-3. Then, they handled the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round before beating the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. The Cowboys would win their first of three titles in four seasons by thrashing the Bills 52-17 in Super Bowl XXVII, putting their names on the map and beginning a dynasty that would extend into a significant portion of the 1990s. This is one of the most dominant Cowboys teams of all time, and it was a good example of how to build a great team from scratch.