After watching his WWE contract come to an end, crucially without a retirement match – something that may or may not have been promised by Vince McMahon to the WCW legend – fans have been eagerly wondering what will come next for Bill Goldberg.

Will he go on an indie world tour looking for the biggest paydays imaginable from the likes of Saudi Arabia and Israel, both of which have been rumored in the past? Throw his own retirement show Ric Flair-style featuring plenty of important members from his professional career? Or will he sign one final big-money contract and join AEW, where he could help to headline All In at Wembley Stadium in London?

Though fans don't have a clear answer to that question just yet, they do have a crucial clue, as Tony Khan was asked if the seven-time World Champion could be Sting and Darby Allin's partner at Forbidden Door. While the CEO said no, it's someone with more ties to NJPW – Tetsuya Naito? – he has had conversations with Goldberg, and that could lead to something down the line.

“I have had nice conversations with Bill about being involved with AEW at times. It's a good thought. I don't know if it would be the perfect fit for who Sting and Darby are going to bring to Collision this weekend, but I also want to leave all the doors open for them and their partner for Forbidden Door,” Khan said via Fightful. “It would ideally be somebody that would step in and be a good fit for the Forbidden Door show. Bill Goldberg is a legend in pro wrestling, one of the biggest names in the sport, and I have certainly had nice conversations with him at times. As for who Sting and Darby bring in this weekend, there have been a lot of guesses, and a lot of them have been more in line with New Japan Pro-Wrestling's biggest names. Goldberg has gone over and competed in New Japan too. I've had nice talks with Bill about doing things with AEW, and that's probably all I can say.”

Whoa, “that's probably all I can say?” What does that mean, Mr. Khan?

At 56, Goldberg likely knows that his days in the ring are numbered, especially since he's so darn busy with other opportunities to host/act/present/produce outside of the ring. Still, if Goldberg wants to add one last special moment to his career, wrestling in front of 60,000 fans in London would be a pretty cool way to say goodbye to the sport that gave him a career.

This isn't the first time Tony Khan talked about Goldberg.

It seems like an AEW media session can't go by without someone asking Tony Khan about his relationship with Bill Goldberg and if it could lead to a natural pairing between the two parties.

Speaking to reporters after Double or Nothing, Khan was asked about Goldberg and reiterated much of the same, excluding, of course, the new detail that he can't discuss from their conversation any further to presumably keep the topic of ongoing negotiations private.

“Yeah, I have talked to Bill. It wouldn’t be that unusual. I’ve talked to Bill when he’s not been under contract at times, and I have a good relationship with Bill,” Khan said via Fightful. “I have had a good conversation with him, but I’ve had a lot of great conversations with Bill. His family has done a lot of great things in Jacksonville, he’s related to the Wolfson family, who built the Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville. Bill is a great former football star, I worked in football, and it’s a big part of my life. We have a lot in common, and we have a lot of mutual friends, and I have a really good relationship with Bill. I like him a lot. As to what I’ve talked to him about, I would say that’s just between the two of us. It was a good chat. I like Bill a lot, he’s a great guy.”

Goodness, for someone who isn't working with Goldberg, at least right now, Khan is really speaking complementary about a performer who could theoretically re-sign with WWE at any time and become the next performer fed to Roman Reigns in his seemingly endless run with the Universal Championship. If Khan was out of the Goldberg business, he likely would have said something to that effect, but because he keeps talking him up, especially with the biggest non-WWE show booked in Europe over the past 20 years just over the horizon, it certainly seems like where there's smoke, there's fire.