A lot of basketball fans will agree that undrafted NBA players don't have a high ceiling. More often than not, undrafted prospects usually stay in the NBA for a short time, mostly as a journeyman or reserve, before taking their talents elsewhere. However, there have been a select few who defied the odds and found a way to be a key player for an NBA champion. Here are the 10 greatest undrafted NBA players who have won an NBA title.

Check out the gallery.

10. Jeremy Lin

Jeremy Lin will be remembered as an Asian-American NBA player who took the league by storm with his iconic Linsanity run. After going undrafted and bouncing around the league as a reserve, Lin got his opportunity with the New York Knicks after the team suffered an injury bug. Years later, he eventually helped the Toronto Raptors win the 2019 NBA title.

Being the son of Hall of Famer Gary Payton certainly is a daunting task. However, the undrafted Gary Payton II didn't shy away from making a name for himself. Payton II established himself as a pesky perimeter defender. He played an instrumental role with the Golden State Warriors during the 2021-22 season, helping extend the dynasty.

Speaking of defense, that's certainly the calling card of 3-and-D player Lu Dort. After going undrafted in 2019, the Oklahoma City Thunder took a chance on the Canadian prospect. Since then, Dort has answered the call in doing the dirty work by crashing the boards, locking up elite perimeter players, and making outside shots. Dort was a crucial part in the Thunder's 2025 NBA championship run.

7. Avery Johnson

Despite leading the NCAA in assists twice, Avery Johnson went undrafted at the 1988 NBA Draft. Although he did materialize his NBA dream, it was his third stint with the San Antonio Spurs that allowed him to settle in the NBA with stability. Johnson emerged as a solid playmaker for the Spurs, while providing some much-needed defense against the best ball handlers. Thanks to Johnson, San Antonio captured its first title in 1999, including a go-ahead basket in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

6. J.J. Barea

Standing at only 5-foot-10, J.J. Barea's size didn't do him any favors in the NBA. However, the Puerto Rican star carved out a solid role with the Dallas Mavericks as a sparkplug off the bench. Barea had a stellar 2010-11 season that saw him piece together surprising performances, none bigger than his impact at the 2011 NBA Finals. Thanks to Barea, the Mavs captured the 2011 NBA title in unexpected fashion.

5. Udonis Haslem

Article Continues Below

The Miami Heat have a knack in finding hidden gems. And their biggest success story is Udonis Haslem, who went undrafted at the 2002 NBA Draft. After a stint overseas, the Heat took a chance on the 6-foot-7 enforcer. Haslem instantly answered the call as a bruiser and reliable frontcourt defender capable of containing the best power forwards in the game. His hard work and hustle was so contagious, he helped the Heat win three NBA titles.

4. Ben Wallace

Coming out of college as an NCAA Division II player, the expectations weren't high on Ben Wallace. However, the Virginia Union big man did turn some heads in the NBA thanks to his rebounding and defense. After a brief professional stint in Italy, Wallace made the most out of his opportunities with the Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic before becoming a franchise cornerstone for the Detroit Pistons.

Wallace anchored the defense for Detroit, helping the team pull off an enormous upset against the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal-led Los Angeles Lakers in the 2004 NBA Finals.

Players who love to do the dirty work are carving out a special place in the NBA. Alex Caruso is one of the undrafted players who proved his worth by focusing on the intangibles that transcend the box score. The Texas A&M alum won his first NBA title with the Lakers inside the NBA Bubble in 2020. Five years later, Caruso helped the Thunder win a title thanks to his elite hustle plays that pave the way for some much-needed extra possessions that dictated the breaks of the games.

It's not so often that an undrafted player gets a Finals MVP vote. However, the rarity came to life when Fred VanVleet impressed at the 2019 NBA Finals for the Toronto Raptors. VanVleet didn't shy away from the bright lights of the postseason. He averaged 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game to help bring a championship to Toronto.

1. Bruce Bowen

Bruce Bowen didn't exactly have a smooth journey to the NBA. Coming out of Cal State Fullerton, Bowen went undrafted at the 1993 NBA Draft. Shortly after, he earned his stripes by playing professionally overseas before finally making it to the NBA as a reserve. It was the San Antonio Spurs that gave him a home in the league as legendary coach Greg Popovich maximized his elite two-way play. Bowen ultimately thrived with the Spurs, helping the team win three NBA titles.