Finally, the start of the DCU is here with James Gunn's Superman, which ends on a note that sets up the next movie coming out, Supergirl.

But what happens during David Corenswet's first adventure as the iconic DC hero? We'll break it all down here. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Superman.

What is Superman about?

Superman picks up Clark Kent (David Corenswet) a few years into his run as the superhero. He isn't perfect, and his public image takes a blow after Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) leaks the message sent by Clark's Kryptonian parents.

To Clark's knowledge, the video was damaged in transit. So, he never knew what the second half of it said. However, Lex was able to recover it, and they told him to rule Earth, not help it.

Of course, this sends the public into a frenzy. After escaping the pocket universe with Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), thanks to the help of Mister Terrific Edi Gathegi) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), he is brought back to Smallville to see his parents, Jonathan (Pruitt Taylor Vince) and Martha (Neva Howell) Kent.

There, he reconnects with his childhood. Jonathan reminds Clark that regardless of what his parents set out for him, he paved his path, becoming Superman.

Meanwhile, the conflict between Boravia and Jarhanpur is worsening. Jarhanpur is about to be invaded by Boravia. Despite their lesser weaponry, the people of Jarhanpur are ready to defend the country.

Can't be in two places at once

Now, Clark is torn between two objectives. A young boy is calling for him in Jarhanpur, but the pocket universe has created a rift that is hitting Metropolis. Mister Terrific cannot close it by himself, needing the help of Superman.

Ultimately, Superman chooses to save Metropolis. Meanwhile, he sends the Justice Gang (name pending), a team that usually includes Mister Tifferic alongside Guy Garner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) and Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). They go there along with Metamorpho.

They save the people of Jarhanpur from the attack. Supes and Mister Terrific are across the globe in Metropolis, trying to repair the split in the Earth.

One of Clark's friends and Daily Planet co-workers, Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), is helping solve a mystery as well. Lois suspects Lex has something to do with the Boravia and Jarhanpur conflict.

She is proven right after Jimmy receives “sexy selfies” from his ex-girlfriend and Lex's current partner, Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio). While the selfies appear useless, Lois finds the importance in the mundane.

Throughout the movie, Eve was seen taking selfies all around the world while on adventures with Lex. These pictures came in handy, as she caught contracts and various documents in the background that exposed Lex's collusion with Boravia.

Who is Ultraman?

“Brain beats brawn,” as Lex Luthor proclaims during Superman. While Lex isn't a physical threat to Supes, he enlisted the help of Ultraman to defeat the superhero.

In the third act, Ultraman's identity is revealed to be a clone of Clark, drawn from a hair snatched during an earlier battle that isn't shown. Unlike Clark, Ultraman's hair is long and unkempt. They fight before Clark eventually throws him into a black hole opened by the parallel universe.

Finally, Clark confronts Lex. Lex thinks he has the upper hand before his true relationship with Boravia is revealed. He is exposed, and just when things couldn't get worse, Krypto attacks him.

So, Lex is taken away by the authorities, and Superman's name is cleared. He has saved Metropolis, and they appear thankful for the hero.

He then finds Lois, who “interviews” him in private. While they may have fooled some, Perry White (Wendell Pierce), Clark and Lois's editor-in-chief at the Daily Planet, is not fooled. “How long have they been sleeping together?” he asks before Jimmy responds, “I think three months.”

Clark and Lois passionately kiss. Their relationship has seemingly been saved, and they have paved a way forward for them to continue (they were on the rocks early in Superman).

Superman ends with Clark returning to his Superman lair. His robots have been repaired, and they ask if he wants to see a message from his parents. While you may presume it is the same one as earlier from his Kryptonian parents, this is not the case.

Instead, he has loaded up videos of his childhood with the Kents. As he got to choose the path he forged on Earth, he also chose his family.

Krypto's real owner

The last mystery solved is the real owner of Krypto, who accompanies Clark on most of his adventure. While he is in his cave, he is approached by his cousin, Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), better known as Supergirl.

She thanks Clark for watching her dog, reclaiming Krypto before she heads out. This is Alcock's first appearance as the character. She will reprise the role in her upcoming Supergirl movie, due to be released in June 2026.

Superman is in theaters.