Cher is considered the Goddess of Pop for a reason. She has released several hit songs such as After All, Strong Enough, If I Could Turn Back Time, and many more. Cher is also a Grammy Award-winning pop artist.

Given Cher’s legendary pop career, have you ever wondered how a world class performer like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Cher’s $75 million villa in Malibu, Calif.

In 1989, Cher released her 19th studio album called Heart of Stone. With the album’s success, Cher treated herself by buying a tract of land in Malibu. The acquisition made the If I Could Turn Back Time singer shell out $2.95 million. Cher would eventually have an Italian-style villa built on the property.

However, fast forward to 2022, it seems like Cher is ready to unload her Malibu estate. The Grammy Award winner listed the property with an asking price of $85 million. But with no takers, Cher reduced the price to $75 million. This occurred before she split with Alexander Edwards.

Here are some photos of Cher’s $75 million villa in Malibu.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally constructed in 1999, Cher’s former home was built on top of 1.7 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 13,126 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Cher’s former home highlights a spacious living room with a fireplace, a family-style dining room, a meditation room, a fitness gym, a home theater, and a good-sized master bed suite with a pair of closets and a luxury bathroom.

While the features inside the home are already impressive, there’s also a lot to like about the exterior. The backyard is highlighted by a swimming pool and a tennis court.

Furthermore, the property also includes a courtyard with a fountain. The courtyard also contains plenty of spaces ideal for gardening some various plants while also serving as an entertainment space for guests.

In addition to the amenities, the villa’s location should also allow the new homeowner to enjoy a breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean.

Cher is a highly respected actress and pop singer with several accolades to her name. As a result, it isn’t surprising that the After All singer can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Cher had a net worth of around $360 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Cher’s $75 million villa in Malibu.