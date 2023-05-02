Cher and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards have reportedly split after about six months of dating. The relationship reportedly ended a couple of weeks ago; however, it has not been announced by either party as to why the relationship ended. It is also unclear who initiated the ending of the relationship.

This news follows reports of the couple being allegedly engaged, which sources close to the former couple say are untrue. Cher was gifted a large diamond ring for Christmas by AE.

“THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.,” the singer tweeted in December.

Despite the “After All” singer telling TMZ that the two were engaged, the source says that they were playing into the rumors.

AE told the outlet recently that he was getting close with her sons, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.

The two made headlines back in November when they were photographed holding hands out in West Hollywood. What shocked fans about their dating was the 40-year age difference. Cher is 76, and AE is 37.

A source told US Weekly back in November that there was skepticism about their relationship.

“Cher knows full well that there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance but she couldn’t care less,” the insider told Us that same month. “She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and AE have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”

The source continued: “She’s always been drawn to younger guys, and this is by no means the first fun, no strings attached fling she’s had in recent years. The difference here is that this one feels special, which is why she felt confident to go public as a couple.”

Cher was previously married to Gregg Allman from 1975–1979 and to Sonny Bono from 1964–1975. Since then, she’s dated Gene Simmons, Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Richie Sambora, and Warren Beatty.

Prior to Cher, AE dated Amber Rose. The exes welcomed son Slash in October 2019, called it quits after the music executive admitted to cheating on the model.