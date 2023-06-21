Deion Sanders is considered to be one of the best multi-sport athletes of all time having made his mark in the NFL and MLB. In fact, Sanders is still the only athlete in history to ever appear in the World Series and the Super Bowl. He's also enjoyed a terrific career as a coach. With Sanders' accomplishments in sports, have you ever wondered how a multi-sport sensation like him lives?

This article features Deion Sanders' $1.5 million farmhouse in Canton, Mississippi.

Although now retired, Sanders hasn't veered away from football. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl champion serves as the head coach of the University of Colorado's Buffaloes football team. With the intention of moving to Colorado, Sanders decided to unload his Mississippi farmhouse, with an asking price of $1.5 million.

Here are some photos of Deion Sanders' $1.5 million farmhouse in Canton, Mississippi.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2011, Sanders' farmhouse sits on a massive 42 acres of land. The property also encompasses 5,300 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Inside the farmhouse, one can enjoy a spacious living room, a rustic designed kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a game room with a billiards pool table and a mini bar, an office, and a master bedroom that features a luxurious bathroom.

Furthermore, while the home's interior is already impressive, there's also a lot to love about the outdoors. The backyard features a horse barn, an outdoor pavilion, a swimming pool with a spa, and plenty of green spaces for farming and gardening various plants, crops, and trees. It's easy to see why a world class athlete like Sanders would pick up a farmhouse like this to enjoy in his post playing years.

Nowadays, Sanders spends his time coaching Colorado football. However, he is also dealing with health concerns that might lead to his left foot getting amputated.

Sanders was one of the best athletes during his time. As a result, it isn't a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. In fact, Sanders also enjoys a lucrative salary as head coach of the Buffaloes after inking a five-year, $29.5 million deal to coach the college football program. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Sanders has a net worth of around $45 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Deion Sanders' $1.5 million farmhouse in Canton, Mississippi.