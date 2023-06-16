New Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders may have to undergo another leg surgery, just months before his highly anticipated debut with the Buffaloes.

Last year, the former NFL superstar had two toes amputated after life threatening blood clots took over his leg and foot. He spent 23 days in the hospital and underwent several procedures to save his limbs.

Sanders spent a large portion of the season in an electric scooter on the Jackson State sideline, his previous gig before leaving this offseason for Colorado.

When asked about his injury situation after the Buffaloes' spring game, he was optimistic that he will be good to go before the season.

“No, I’m good. We’re trying to come up with something phenomenal inside of my shoe game and the shoes being built for me to make sure I can get through the fourth quarter,” Sanders told reporters. “I just left the training room and getting taken care of. I’m OK, it’s not about me.”

The Buffaloes have been the talk of the college football world this offseason, after Sanders came in and reworked the struggling program.

He recently revealed why he was so excited to jump at the opportunity in Boulder, Colorado. The chance to take over a team that needs his expertise is what gets him excited to go to work in the morning. He will have his work cut out for him, after the Buffs won just one game last season, and finished dead last in the conference.

Colorado football had their regular season win total set at 3.5 games, meaning they are not expected to win more than three or four contests with this new roster. They also have +10000 long shot odds to win the PAC 12 conference, but that hasn't stopped fans from wagering on them due to Sanders' popularity.