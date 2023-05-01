Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

When it comes to the best in baseball, there’s no question that Mike Trout is in the conversation. Trout is a 10 time All-Star, nine time Silver Slugger Award recipient, and three time AL MVP. With a decorated resume, have you ever wondered how the MLB star lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Mike Trout’s $9 million mansion in Newport Beach, California.

In 2019, Trout became one of the richest athletes in North America after inking a lucrative 12 year contract extension, worth $427 million. Because Trout stayed with the Angels, the MLB star decided to settle in the best way possible by purchasing a beach house in California. The property made Trout and his wife Jessica shell out $9.15 million.

Here are some photos of Mike Trout’s $9 million mansion in Newport Beach, California.

Photos courtesy of Dirt.

Trout’s $9 million mansion spans as large as 9,000 square feet. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Although it was originally constructed back in 1982, the mansion has been renovated since to boast a more modern design. Inside the mansion, Trout and his wife can enjoy the house by elevator and view their gourmet kitchen, a spacious living room with a fireplace, game room, wet bar, and a decently sized dining area.

Furthermore, Trout should have no trouble feeling the breezy fresh air of the beach. He can either spend time on the mansion’s outdoor patio or take a walk in his backyard. The property includes a backyard with a swimming pool, a grassy lawn, a BBQ grilling station, and a viewing deck. With Trout’s property location, it allows him and his family to enjoy a breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island, and the Palos Verdes Peninsula. But more importantly, Trout’s California home puts him around a 30 minute drive away from the Angels’ arena.

With Trout’s accomplishments in the MLB, it isn’t a surprise that he is also one of the richest players in the league today. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Trout has a net worth of $140 million. Apart from earning a lucrative deal with the Angels, Trout also earns from his bevy list of endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Mike Trout’s $9 million mansion in Newport Beach, California.