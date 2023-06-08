In a long-awaited decision, Lionel Messi has announced that he will continue his football journey in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami, reported by goal.com. The Argentine superstar, who recently departed PSG, has opted for the United States as his next destination, turning down offers from Barcelona and clubs in the Middle East.

Messi's contract with Inter Miami is reportedly a two-and-a-half-year deal, including a 12-month option for 2026. The agreement is quite complex, involving contributions from all 29 teams in MLS to make the move possible. In return, Messi will receive a base salary, bonuses, and equity in the team. The contract is estimated to be worth between $125 million and $150 million (£100 million and £120 million). Additionally, sponsors Apple and adidas are working on deals tied to the revenue generated by Messi's presence in the league.

While Messi's earnings in MLS will make him the highest-earning player in the league, his wages will still fall short of the record-breaking contract of his eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in January 2023, earning approximately £177 million ($221 million) per year. This includes an annual base salary of £62 million ($77 million), as well as income from image rights and commercial endorsements. Furthermore, Ronaldo's involvement in Saudi Arabia's bid for hosting the 2030 World Cup could potentially earn him an additional £177 million.

In a candid moment after his announcement, Messi admitted that if money had been his primary motivation, he might have chosen to move to the Middle East. However, the legendary Argentine's decision to join Inter Miami reflects his desire for a new challenge and his eagerness to contribute to the growth of soccer in the United States.

With Messi's arrival, MLS is set to receive a tremendous boost in popularity and global attention. Fans eagerly await the start of the upcoming season, as they anticipate witnessing the magic of Lionel Messi on the American soccer fields.