The San Francisco Giants' season is at a crossroads. Fresh off a demoralizing three-game series sweep at the hands of the New York Mets in which they made some history they would much rather forget about completely, the Giants now stand just two games above .500, losing ground in the playoff race with each defeat. And with a few days left before the trade deadline passes, the Giants will have to decide on whether or not they'd be a buying ballclub.

At the very least, the Giants are expected to be active prior to the trade deadline. General manager Buster Posey's phone is definitely ringing non-stop, especially if the report from ESPN's Buster Olney (as per J.P. Hoornstra of Newsweek) that other general managers are texting him that they are proposing trades to the Giants GM is to be believed.

The Giants may have contending ambitions, but they have to face the music anyhow. They've gone just 2-7 since coming out of the All-Star break, and suffice to say, that level of play is not enough for them to keep up with their peers in the National League.

Their offense has been bad since the All-Star break, ranking 24th in total runs scored in MLB, and nothing encapsulates their struggles on that side of the ball better than their 0-23 showing with runners in scoring position during their three-game set against the Mets.

Perhaps opposing teams are sensing blood in the water, circling Posey and the Giants like sharks in hopes of acquiring some of their key players. Or maybe selling clubs are offering some veteran help to San Francisco, thinking that they'd be desperate enough to bite.

Giants fans better stay tuned for what their ballclub's direction would be for the next few days.

Buster Posey is urged to pull off a trade by desperate Giants fans

Giants fans are raring to see their favorite ballclub back in the playoffs. And they seem to be unconvinced that their current roster is enough for them to do so.

On social media, fans are expressing their desperation towards the Giants GM, urging him to do anything to improve the team heading into the final few months of the season.

“There isn’t any trade that will help this team…this falls squarely on Buster Posey. Pat Burrell should’ve been fired long ago and BoMel should be on the hot seat but Posey is too soft to fire anyone, as was evident when he gave BoMel and his staff his seal of approval…” X user @postalBoy32 wrote.

“If Buster stands pat at the deadline I will put endless fire posey propaganda on here for the next two months,” @maloofgeorgie added.

“Buster posey may just be the worst GM in sports history,” @aydenfranco_ furthered.