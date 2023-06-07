In a surprising twist, Chelsea Football Club has entered the race to sign PSG star Neymar, as talks between the two clubs have been initiated for a potential summer transfer, reported by goal.com.

PSG, despite Neymar's undeniable talent, seems willing to part ways with the Brazilian forward. While he showcased his brilliance by scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in just 29 appearances before suffering an ankle injury in February, Neymar has struggled to meet the high expectations set for him during his time in the French capital. Criticism from the club's fans has seemingly pushed him towards the exit, even though he still has four years remaining on his contract at Parc des Princes.

According to reports from Le10Sport, Chelsea has now joined the pursuit of Neymar's signature, joining Manchester United and Newcastle United as potential suitors from the Premier League. The arrival of new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has sparked interest in a potential reunion with Neymar, as Pochettino previously coached the Brazilian during his tenure at PSG in the 2021-22 season.

PSG will be looking to secure a substantial transfer fee for Neymar in an attempt to recoup a portion of the staggering €222 million they paid to Barcelona for his services in 2017. The report also suggests that PSG has identified Manchester City's Bernardo Silva as a priority signing, and the funds generated from Neymar's potential sale could be utilized to acquire the Portuguese midfielder from the Premier League champions.

However, it remains uncertain whether Neymar will choose to make the move to Stamford Bridge, particularly considering that Chelsea will not be participating in the UEFA Champions League next season. Previous reports had indicated that the Brazilian international would only consider a move to Manchester United if he were to leave PSG.

As the transfer saga unfolds, football enthusiasts around the world eagerly await Neymar's decision on his future destination and whether Chelsea can emerge as the frontrunners to secure the services of one of the game's most talented and controversial stars.