The fans were eager to a living legend in the flesh

It's no secret that soccer is the most popular sport in Latin America. Called “futbol” by plenty, the sport transcends cultural boundaries not just within Latin America, but the entire world as well. Unsurprisingly, the biggest soccer athletes have fans and followers by the millions. Take Lionel Messi for example. Dubbed by many as the greatest player in the history of the game, Messi is a household name for soccer fans.

So when Inter Miami CF visited El Salvador for a preseason game, things were bound to get crazy. Even during the team's arrival, fans were already taking to the streets to get a glimpse of Messi and Co. The bus being ridden by the soccer legend, in particular, was swarmed by the masses. Chants of the Argentinian's name echoed in the streets while security made sure that nothing got out of hand, via Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad.

Messi, Inter Miami arrival for match at El Salvador VIDEO pic.twitter.com/LpPfhppziE — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 20, 2024

In front of a sold-out Cuscatlan Stadium, fans were given FC Barcelona flashbacks as Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba all suited up for Inter Miami. However, the team's stars played only one half and the match ended in a draw, 0-0.

Even though he wasn't able to produce a goal, Messi's presence alone showed how much adoration he garnered from the Salvadorans. Every time he touched the ball, the stadium burst into cheers. Toward the end of the match, the eight-time Balon d'Or winner was serenaded with loud goodbyes and waves.

As Inter Miami CF continues its preseason tour, it won't be a surprise if the team continuously gets similar greetings from Lionel Messi's fans throughout the journey.