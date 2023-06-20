Lionel Messi's decision to join Inter Miami has the potential to elevate Major League Soccer (MLS) to new heights, according to Jorge Mas, the managing owner of the club, reported by goal.com. The Argentine superstar, who recently won the World Cup with his national team, has chosen to embark on a new chapter in his illustrious career outside of European football, having reached the end of his contract with PSG. His move to the United States is expected to further raise the profile of MLS and position it as a top-tier league globally.

Mas, who works alongside former Manchester United and England star David Beckham at Inter Miami, expressed his excitement about Messi's potential impact, stating, “I think there will always be a before and after Messi when we talk about the sport in the United States. I have a very strong belief that we can create, in North America and the United States, if not the greatest league, one of the top two leagues in the world. I cannot overemphasize the magnitude of this announcement.”

The arrival of the world's greatest player is seen as a significant milestone for MLS and the overall football ecosystem in the United States. Mas emphasized that Messi's intention is to win trophies and make a difference, and he believes it is crucial for himself and other league owners to seize this opportunity.

Despite securing the services of Lionel Messi, Inter Miami is still actively looking to bolster their squad. Mas revealed that they have prepared their roster for Messi's arrival and have left room for additional signings. He stated, “We will be making additional signings during the summer window, more than what people anticipate. We do not have to dismantle our team. We do not have to clean house, but I can say we will potentially be making between three and five signings.”

The acquisition of Lionel Messi by Inter Miami has undoubtedly generated tremendous excitement among fans, players, and stakeholders in MLS, and the league is poised to benefit from his presence as it continues to strive for global recognition and competitiveness.