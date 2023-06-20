Kylian Mbappe, the star forward for PSG and the French national team, believes that he deserves the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in 2023, reported by goal.com. Despite facing tough competition from players like Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland, who had exceptional seasons with Argentina and Manchester City respectively, Mbappe feels he has made a strong case for himself.

Mbappe's memorable performances in 2022-23 included a hat-trick in the World Cup final for France, another Ligue 1 title with PSG, and a total of 54 goals for his club and country. When asked about his Ballon d'Or chances by TF1, Mbappe acknowledged the difficulties of talking about individual awards but expressed confidence in his own abilities. He stated, “I think I fit the criteria of catching the eye, scoring goals, and making an impact. I'd say yes [I deserve the Ballon d'Or], but it's the people who vote, and I'm always optimistic.”

Despite missing out on a second World Cup crown and PSG falling short in their pursuit of Champions League glory, Kylian Mbappe remains positive. Reflecting on the season with the French national team, he highlighted the significance of the World Cup and expressed his desire for victory, even if it meant sacrificing his own goal-scoring achievements.

Looking ahead, Mbappe's club future is uncertain as he has informed PSG that he will not be triggering a 12-month contract extension option. This means he is set to become a free agent in 2024, potentially prompting a transfer this summer while PSG can still demand a substantial fee for his services.

As the Ballon d'Or race unfolds and Mbappe's club future hangs in the balance, fans around the world will be eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the young superstar's career and whether he can add the prestigious individual accolade to his list of accomplishments.