The MLS is already feeling the effects of Lionel Messi. Since agreeing to sign with the club on Wednesday, David Beckham's side has seen their popularity on Instagram alone grow by more than four million followers, never mind the huge number of tickets that have been sold.

Arguably the greatest player to ever grace a football pitch coming to the league is only going to help make MLS a more established force that will gain respect across the world. Before Messi announced he's taking his talents to South Beach though, we've already seen a plethora of European stars make the move across the pond. Beckham was one of the first to do it but as for current players, the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Lorenzo Insigne, Christian Benteke, and even Carlos Vela come to mind.

That being said, there will surely be more following in Messi's footsteps, perhaps even as soon as this summer as well. Here are four potential candidates.

Sergio Busquets

A Barcelona legend and one of Messi's former teammates. Busquets just finished up a fantastic career for the Blaugrana, making 481 appearances since 2008. His contract expires on June 30th and it's already expected for the Spaniard to leave Camp Nou. In fact, Busquets has already been linked to Inter Miami and it would make total sense for him to join Messi and help the club turn things around and become a force in the Eastern Conference. Busquets is just 34 and although he's in negotiations with a pair of Saudi Arabian sides as well, linking up with Lionel Messi in South Beach should be a more enticing option. He'd get treated like royalty.

Luis Suarez

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sure, Suarez's best days are undoubtedly behind him. But, remember how lethal he was alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar during their Barcelona days? That was an absolutely ruthless front three who were a nightmare for opposing backlines on a weekly basis. Plus, Suarez and Messi are extremely close friends. Reports indicate the Uruguayan has already agreed to join Inter Miami this summer, despite his contract at Brazilian outfit Gremio lasting until 2024. However, there is a release clause that will be activated. We know the chemistry that Messi and Suarez have. They can single-handedly change the look of Beckham's attack.

Angel Di Maria

Di Maria is 35 and just saw his contract end at Juventus after a brief one-year spell. The Argentine is supposedly keen on staying in Europe, but if Messi can leave for the MLS at the same age, why can't he? There is absolutely no doubt Inter Miami would be keen on adding a star like Di Maria who is a wonderful playmaker with a special eye for goal and the ability to undress opponents with his nifty footwork. He would certainly shine in the United States. The appeal of having his La Albiceleste teammate in the MLS should be comforting enough, too.

Marcelo

Last summer, Real Madrid legend Marcelo was a free agent and while he eventually joined Brazilian club Fluminense, the defender was reportedly rejected by seven MLS clubs. Take it for what you will. However, he would be a solid signing for a variety of different teams. Unlike the three above, Marcelo could end up at a different club other than Miami. Although he is under contract at Fluminense until 2024, it's still a possibility he can head overseas. The ex-Brazil international was once a household name in LaLiga and could help sell shirts.