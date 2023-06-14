Inter Miami‘s star signing Lionel Messi will not have the opportunity to play alongside strike partner Corentin Jean as originally anticipated, as the French forward suffered a season-ending injury,reported by goal.com. Jean, who started in the recent match against the New England Revolution, sustained a ruptured ACL, forcing him to the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign.

The injury occurred during Saturday's game, which ended in a 3-1 defeat for Inter Miami, further exacerbating their struggles this season. With 12 losses from 17 matches, the team currently sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, two points adrift. Lionel Messi, who announced his move to MLS after the expiration of his contract with PSG, will now face the challenge of adapting to the team without one of his potential strike partners.

Inter Miami confirmed the severity of Jean's injury in a statement, expressing their support for the player and his recovery. The loss of Corentin Jean adds to the club's woes and puts additional pressure on David Beckham's team to turn their fortunes around.

Interim head coach Javier Morales expressed his devastation for Jean and assured him of the club's support during his rehabilitation. Morales stated, “We're devastated for Coco but we are all behind him on his road to recovery. We know he'll come back stronger than ever, and we'll do our part to help him through it.”

With Jean ruled out for the season and Messi's debut for Inter Miami set for July 21, the team faces an uphill battle. Their next league fixture is against Philadelphia Union on June 24, where they will aim to secure their first win in seven games. It remains to be seen how Inter Miami will cope without Jean's presence and how Messi will adapt to the team dynamics in the absence of his intended strike partner.