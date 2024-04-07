The 2024 MLS campaign is underway, and all eyes are on Inter Miami again, thanks to none other than star Argentinian forward Lionel Messi. The biggest name in soccer has captivated the world ever since he made his jump to the MLS, and he made a return from injury on Saturday when he came off the bench against the Colorado Rapids.
Messi was subbed on for Lawson Sunderland at halftime, and quickly scored a game-tying goal in the 57th minute. It was a welcome sight for Inter Miami, and especially their manager Gerardo Martino, who was thrilled to see Messi back on the pitch for his squad. He wasn't nearly as thrilled with the costly mistakes late in the game that cost his team two points, as they settled for a 2-2 draw when the final whistle blew.
“The usual [with Messi] in what he provokes in our team, in the rival and in the fans. The most important thing is that he felt comfortable, he felt good and loose playing. That's why it is a shame to let go of two points. I think we continue making errors that make us lose points.” – Gerardo Martino, ESPN
Gerardo Martino confirms Lionel Messi's injury return going according to plan
Messi was his usual force of nature against Colorado, as he racked up five shots and a goal in the second half of action. While it wasn't enough to lead to a victory, it was encouraging to see the superstar goalscorer back in action, and according to Martino, it sounds like Messi is right on track when it comes to getting eased back into action, and the plan is for him to play again on Wednesday when they take on Monterrey in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup matchup.
“Messi's evolution is exactly as we planned it. We knew there was a risk for him to play against Monterrey on Wednesday, but it was planned that he would play minutes today. We were between 30 and 45, and he felt good. This helps to reach the second leg against Monterrey with more confidence, especially in relation to his injury. The idea is that Messi does play on Wednesday. But he just played 45 minutes, though we understand the requirements expected from us in the second leg. The most important thing is that he's back, he felt good, scored a goal and participated in the second. That's the most outstanding part.” – Gerardo Martino, ESPN
Considering how Monterray holds a 2-1 lead over Inter Miami on aggregate, it's clear the team will need a big performance if they intend on advancing to the semi-finals. But if Messi can play as planned, he will clearly be the best player on the field, and that should help his team in their quest to come out on top.