The New England Patriots are still unbeaten since their Week 3 loss at the hands of Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In their latest outing, Drake Maye and the Pats overcame a double-digit deficit to score a 26-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday to extend their winning streak to nine games.

But it was not all good news for New England in Week 12. For one, the Patriots lost rookie offensive tackle Will Campbell to a knee injury during the meeting with the Bengals.

He left the game in the third quarter and did not return. Moreover, there appears to be a real possibility that the LSU football product could miss New England's Week 13 Monday Night Football assignment against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

“I wouldn't imagine that Will [Campbell] is going play in the game,” Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said of Campbell's Week 13 outlook during an appearance on The Greg Hill Show (h/t Mike Reiss of ESPN).

Article Continues Below

“I don't think that will be something that will happen. That injury is going to probably be more than a week or two.”

An MRI on Campbell's knee should provide a clearer picture of his availability for Week 13 and beyond for the Patriots, who selected him fourth overall in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“#Patriots LT Will Campbell is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain and will have an MRI on his knee, sources said. He’s a candidate for Injured Reserve, with the hope he returns when it counts the most,” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network shared on Monday morning.

If Campbell is ultimately ruled out for the Giants game, Vederian Lowe can be expected to fill the void. Lowe replaced Campbell after the latter exited the matchup against the Bengals.