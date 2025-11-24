The New York Jets’ frustrating season took another deflating turn in Week 12, as a late Breece Hall fumble erased what remained of a potential comeback attempt in a 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite entering the game with just one fumble on the year, Hall’s second of the season came at the worst possible moment, at the goal line with under seven minutes remaining.

The Jets, now 2-9, remained competitive behind Tyrod Taylor, but their late push unraveled when Marlon Humphrey stripped Hall inside the 1-yard line. The Ravens recovered, snuffing out a drive that could have cut the deficit to a single score.

After the game, first-year head coach Aaron Glenn was seen consoling Hall on the sideline. When asked what he told his running back in such a crushing moment, Glenn delivered a candid response that instantly gained a lot of attention.

“He’s my guy and you know what, s**t happens,” Glenn said. “You don’t want it to happen, but it did. The one thing I didn’t want him to do was hold his head down.”

Glenn explained that his words came from personal experience and empathy, knowing the emotional weight of a late-game mistake. He emphasized that the locker room still fully believes in Hall.

“I know exactly how he felt in that situation,” Glenn added. “I don’t want that player to ever get down on himself. We’re behind him, every player is behind him, and I think we saw that from the defensive players coming up and talking to him also because he’s a hell of a player for us.”

Hall, who totaled 119 all-purpose yards and was the team’s biggest offensive spark, admitted he was exhausted and frustrated in the moments following the turnover.

“I was mad at myself, but I was dog tired,” Hall said. “When it comes to stuff like that, my coaches know me well enough. I’m not the type of player that they really need to yell at or anything. They know I beat myself up a lot, I'm very hard on myself.”

New York actually held a 7-3 halftime lead, which was their first since Week 1, but unraveling mistakes doomed them again. Costly penalties, failed fourth-down attempts, and red-zone miscues prevented any sustained momentum.

The Jets will return home next week to face the Atlanta Falcons, hoping to convert competitive stretches into complete performances. With Glenn backing his young stars and the locker room showing signs of unity, New York’s final stretch becomes about building identity, and of course, preventing moments like Sunday from defining their season.