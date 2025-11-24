The Seattle Seahawks are back in the win column, taking down the Tennessee Titans 30-24 in Week 12. They are 8-3 now, one game behind the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West. The Seahawks thought they lost Grey Zabel in Week 11 to a knee injury, but he was out there, and coach Mike Macdonald liked what he saw.

“I’ll tell you what, this guy is unbelievable,” Macdonald said. per Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “He wanted to go in against their front. And I mean, what else can you say about the guy? Just elite competitor. Tough as crap. Yeah, we love him. “It felt like he played really good football, too. So, happy for him.”

Zabel was the Seahawks' first-round pick in April out of North Dakota State. Beefing up the offensive line was a need after a disappointing 2024 campaign, and Zabel was the way they did that. Protecting Sam Darnold has been important to his success throughout his career, and Zabel has taken on that role in Seattle.

Zabel had plenty of assignments against Titans' defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons. “He’s a guy, it’s one of those deals you see the schedule and you know the player, you know how well he does, how good he is for this game,” Zabel said of Simmons. “This game was definitely circled on the list to go up against him. I was glad I was able to make it back to play against him.”

The Seahawks won the game they had to win, and now, the schedule toughens up again. They host the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold's former team, next Sunday in a vital game for both squads. Seattle will need the win to keep up with the Rams, while JJ McCarthy has a lot to prove to get Minnesota into the postseason. Zabel will have another tough matchup with Minnesota's stout defense coming to town.