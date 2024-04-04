In a challenging encounter against CF Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Inter Miami suffered a setback, with a 2-1 defeat in the first leg at Chase Stadium, reported by GOAL. The absence of Lionel Messi from the squad, despite speculation about his potential return, left the team grappling with challenges, particularly evident in their struggle to maintain momentum after being reduced to 10 men following a red card to David Ruiz in the 65th minute.
Tata Martino's insight on Lionel Messi's injury
Following the match, Inter Miami's head coach Tata Martino addressed the media, shedding light on Lionel Messi's injury status. Martino revealed that while Messi's condition is gradually improving, the Argentine star remains unavailable for immediate selection. Martino acknowledged the risk of rushing Messi back prematurely and emphasized the importance of ensuring his complete readiness before reintroducing him to the pitch.
Looking ahead, Martino expressed hope that Messi's recovery would progress sufficiently for him to feature in the upcoming matches against the Colorado Rapids and in the return leg against Monterrey. “Well, as we mentioned, things are improving day by day. Playing him today was risky, as he is not completely ready, and this will be the case against Colorado and, next Monterrey match.” Martino said.
Inter Miami's dependency on Messi's presence on the field was evident in their performance against Monterrey. With only two victories out of twelve matches in Messi's absence since his arrival at the club in July 2023, the team has struggled to replicate the Argentine's influence and leadership on the pitch. Beyond his exceptional skills, Messi's ability to inspire and guide his teammates in critical moments has been sorely missed. The defeat against Monterrey underscored the team's reliance on Messi and highlighted the challenges they face in his absence.
Looking ahead for Inter Miami
As Inter Miami regroups after their Champions Cup loss, they turn their attention to their upcoming MLS fixture against the Colorado Rapids. With a desire to bounce back from their recent defeat, the team will aim to secure a positive result against their opponents. Additionally, the return leg against Monterrey looms large on the horizon, presenting an opportunity for Inter Miami to mount a comeback and progress in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Messi's ongoing evaluation will determine his availability for future matches. The club's medical staff will continue to monitor his progress closely, with the ultimate goal of reintegrating him into the squad once he has fully recovered from his injury.
Inter Miami's coaching staff faces strategic decisions in managing Messi's recovery process. While the temptation to rush Messi back into action is strong, Martino emphasizes the importance of patience and caution to avoid worsening his injury. Balancing Messi's rehabilitation with the team's competitive objectives requires a delicate approach, with the long-term health and performance of the player remaining the top priority.
Inter Miami faces challenges in the absence of Lionel Messi, but with careful management and determination, they remain poised to overcome obstacles and strive for success in both domestic and continental competitions. Messi's eventual return to full fitness will provide a significant boost to the team, allowing them to use his exceptional talent and leadership as they pursue their goals in the upcoming matches and beyond.