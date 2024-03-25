In the wake of the thrilling CONCACAF Nations League final clash between the United States men's national team (USMNT) and Mexico, CONCACAF has issued a statement condemning the disturbing incident of homophobic chanting directed at USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner, reported by GOAL. Despite the USMNT's triumphant 2-0 victory over Mexico, the celebratory atmosphere was tarnished by the unacceptable behavior of some fans.
Homophobic chants target Matt Turner
During the Nations League final, which saw the USMNT emerge victorious with goals from Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna, Mexico fans were heard directing homophobic slurs at goalkeeper Matt Turner. The offensive chanting occurred repeatedly, particularly during goal kicks, prompting intervention from match officials and stadium security. Despite warnings issued over the PA system, the situation escalated, leading to a temporary halt in the game for five minutes, and again before full-time.
In response to the appalling incident, CONCACAF swiftly condemned the discriminatory chanting in an official statement. The organization expressed its deep disappointment and reiterated its commitment to combating such behavior through its “What's Wrong Is Wrong” campaign.
CONCACAF's statement read: “Concacaf condemns the discriminatory chanting in the final minutes of the Nations League Final between Mexico and the United States men's national teams. Security staff in the stadium identified and ejected a significant number of fans, and the referee and match officials activated the FIFA protocol. Concacaf in 2021 launched its What's Wrong Is Wrong campaign, through which it has consistently urged fans to cease the chant, with regular digital communications and significant in-stadium messaging before and during all Concacaf events. It is extremely disappointing that this matter continues to be an issue at some matches, particularly in the context of the next two years presenting such a tremendous opportunity to grow the sport in our region. We will continue to urge fans to support their teams positively and with respect for the opposition and all participants in the game.”
CONCACAF prioritise respect and inclusivity
Homophobic chanting has regrettably become a recurring issue in football matches involving Mexico, despite concerted efforts by CONCACAF to eradicate such behavior. The incident during the Nations League final underscores the urgent need for continued vigilance and action to address discrimination and intolerance in football stadiums. CONCACAF emphasized that the upcoming years present an opportunity to foster growth and unity in the sport, urging fans to uphold the values of respect and sportsmanship.
As the investigation into the incident unfolds, it remains to be seen whether the Mexican Football Association will face fines or additional sanctions for the actions of some fans. While the focus remains on promoting a safe and inclusive environment for all participants, CONCACAF may take further disciplinary measures to deter future instances of discriminatory behavior.
What's next for USMNT and Mexico
Despite the unfortunate incident, both the USMNT and Mexico are set to resume their international campaigns in June. The USMNT is scheduled to face Colombia, while Mexico will take on Bolivia. As the teams prepare for their upcoming fixtures, the focus will be on fostering a positive and respectful atmosphere both on and off the field, reaffirming the commitment to inclusivity and fair play in football.