The Cincinnati Bengals suffered another loss against the New England Patriots in Week 12, and they were without their top playmaker in the matchup. Ja'Marr Chase was suspended for the game after spitting on Jalen Ramsey last week, but he is eligible to return on Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.

Before his return, Chase wrote out a lengthy apology for his actions last week.

“I want to personally apologize to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization,” Chase wrote. “I let my emotions in the moment get the better of me. I can only hope and trust you know none of it represents who I am – not as a competitor, teammate, or person. I also want to apologize to my coaches, teammates, and organization for not meeting my own standards as a leader of this team.”

Chase then apologized to the fans and noted that he understands that he may have to earn back their respect.

“I do not take anyone who wears my jersey for granted,” Chase wrote. “I do not take my position as a role model lightly. As someone who strives to lead with character and authenticity, I should have taken immediate accountability for what happened. I am committed to earning back your respect – not just with words, but with my actions, day after day, on and off the field.”

It's good to know that Chase has owned up to his actions, especially since right after the incident, he claimed that he didn't spit on Ramsey.

Now, the Bengals are ready to get things rocking on Thursday Night Football, and not only are they getting Chase back, but Joe Burrow is also expected to make his return. That's big for the offense, as Burrow and Chase have one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the league.