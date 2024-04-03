As Inter Miami prepares for a pivotal CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Monterrey, the status of star forward Lionel Messi remains uncertain due to a lingering hamstring injury. With the high-stakes encounter looming, both head coach ‘Tata' Martino and veteran striker Luis Suarez have offered their perspectives on Messi's potential involvement and the team's approach in his absence, reported by GOAL.
Messi's availability for the crucial quarter-final fixture hangs in the balance as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem sustained during Miami's previous Champions Cup encounter against Nashville. Despite the magnitude of the impending clash against Monterrey, Martino has emphasized the importance of prioritizing player safety over playing time. The Argentine coach underscored the need to avoid risking Messi's long-term fitness by prematurely rushing his return to action.
“Leo has an injury, and we have to manage his minutes. We have an important game tomorrow but we have to think that we're just starting April. For us, this is all just starting and we cannot put the conditions of our players at risk. We will determine fundamentally what is the best for Leo and every other player, and then we'll make the correct decisions.” Martino said.
Martino's cautious approach reflects the balance between short-term objectives and the broader season-long goals of Inter Miami. While the prospect of Messi's presence undoubtedly enhances the team's chances, Martino remains firm in his commitment to safeguarding the well-being of his players.
Luis Suarez's confidence in Inter Miami
In the event of Messi's absence, the responsibility falls on Suarez and his teammates to step up and deliver a positive result against Monterrey. Despite acknowledging Messi's invaluable contributions, Suarez expressed confidence in Miami's ability to thrive even in his absence. The Uruguayan striker emphasized the team's depth and resilience, highlighting their capacity to secure victories irrespective of individual absences.
“[Messi is] a player that makes a difference, we know it. We'll wait until tomorrow to see if he's there but if he's not we'll do it like we did the other day and win the games without him. If he's there, we'll enjoy it more. We know it's a long season, we have a lot of injuries but we have a big team and we have a lot of really good players that can replace the others. Play continues, if the team stays together and keeps going forward that's the focus.” Suarez said.
Messi's injury-enforced time off has resulted in a mixed run of results for Inter Miami, including one win, one loss, and one draw in his absence. Despite the team's ability to remain competitive, his absence has undoubtedly been felt, underscoring his pivotal role within the squad. However, Miami's ability to navigate through this period of uncertainty speaks volumes about the squad's resilience and adaptability.
The road ahead for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami
As Inter Miami braces for the showdown against Monterrey, all eyes are on Lionel Messi's potential involvement and his capacity to make a meaningful contribution on the field. The Argentine's return to training provides a glimmer of hope for his swift recovery, although the decision regarding his inclusion in the starting lineup remains uncertain. Regardless of Messi's immediate availability, Inter Miami remains certain in its pursuit of success, with players like Luis Suarez ready to lead the charge in his absence. As the team prepares to face Monterrey, the collective determination and resolve within Inter Miami's ranks offer a glimpse into their unwavering commitment to achieving their season objectives, with or without their talismanic forward.