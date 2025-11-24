The Las Vegas Raiders hit a new low during Week 12 of the 2025 season. Las Vegas lost 24-10 against a Cleveland team led by rookie QB Shedeur Sanders. The Raiders struggled on both sides of the ball on Sunday and couldn't do anything right. But the silver lining is that their superstar rookie appears to have avoided a significant injury.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty's ankle injury is reportedly not severe, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

Jeanty suffered the ankle injury during Week 12 against the Browns. If the injury is not severe, then it stands to reason that Jeanty could play in Week 13.

The rookie running back has played well for the Raiders, especially when considering the circumstances around him.

Jeanty has 166 carries for 604 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 11 games played. He also has 37 receptions for 211 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Expectations were high for the 21-year-old rookie after the Raiders used the sixth overall pick to select him. But the lack of talent around Jeanty has prevented him from truly dominating at the NFL level.

Perhaps that will change with some tweaks to the offensive coaching staff. And by adding plenty of reinforcements this offseason.

Raiders fire OC Chip Kelly after disastrous game against Browns

Chip Kelly took the fall for Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Browns.

The Raiders fired the innovative offensive coordinator on Sunday night following Week 12.

Las Vegas simply could not muster any offense against Cleveland's vaunted defense. They only managed 268 total yards against the Browns. Of those, only 60 rushing yards.

One reason why the Raiders struggled so much against the Browns was their offensive line. Las Vegas surrendered a whopping 10 sacks. That put the Raiders behind the sticks often enough that Geno Smith could not get the offense moving in the right direction.

Raiders QB coach Greg Olson (not to be confused with the broadcaster and Panthers legend) will take over as interim OC for the rest of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Olson can spark some life in Las Vegas' offense. But he'll face a tough assignment next week.

Next up for the Raiders is a Week 13 matchup against the Chargers.