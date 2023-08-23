The Iowa Hawkeyes finished the 2022 football season with an overall record of 8-5 and a 5-4 record against conference opponents. It ended its season with a 4-1 record in its last five regular season games after starting at 3-4. Iowa would go on to defeat Kentucky in the Music City Bowl, taking a 21-0 victory in Nissan Stadium behind pick-sixes from defensive backs Xavier Nwankpa and Cooper DeJean.

Iowa will take on Utah State in Week 1 before facing the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames on Sept. 9. They will play in a key matchup with Penn State on Sept. 23. The Hawkeyes will face Purdue, Wisconsin and Nebraska during its 2023 campaign. All three teams hired new head coaches before the start of the 2023 season.

What are some bold predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes heading into the 2023 season?

4. Nick Jackson will take starring role, lead Iowa in total tackles

Jackson transferred to the Iowa football program in February after spending four seasons with the Virginia Cavaliers. He finished the 2022 season with 104 tackles, five sacks, four pass deflections and seven tackles for loss. He recorded 14 tackles during a two-point loss to Miami in October. He tacked on 0.5 sacks and one pass deflection as the Hurricanes took a 14-12 victory at Scott Stadium.

Jackson will need to take a premier role on Iowa's defense after losing a few key linebackers from the 2022 football season. Linebacker Jack Campbell, who led the Hawkeyes in tackles during the 2022 season, was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Linebacker Seth Benson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in May.

If Jackson can carry over the talent he showed at Virginia, he could be a leader on Iowa's defense and lead the team in total tackles in 2023.

3. Iowa offense meets Brian Ferentz's contract amendment requirements

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz signed an amended contract in February, according to an article from ESPN Staff Writer Tom VanHaaren. He will be able to have his contract reinstated to a two-year rolling agreement if the team scored at least 25 points per game and won at least seven games in 2023.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Iowa's offense ended the 2022 season second to last in the NCAA with 251.6 yards per game, according to NCAA.com. They recorded 303.7 yards per game the season before, putting them on pace with the Rutgers Scarlett Knights and the Stanford Cardinal. Iowa scored seven points in its first two games against South Dakota and Iowa State and six points in a 3-point loss to Illinois in October.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All transferred to Iowa in December. Running back Kaleb Johnson, who led Iowa with 779 rushing yards in 2022, will return during the 2023 season. If Iowa's new additions on offense can fit well with its returning players, it could be enough to average 25 points per game in 2023.

2. Erick All and Luke Lachey will be among the best tight end duos in the Big Ten

Lachey, a three-year veteran for Iowa and a former three-star football prospect, took second place on Iowa's roster with 398 receiving yards in 2022. He was only behind tight end Sam LaPorta, who was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Lachey earned as many as 89 receiving yards in a 24-17 loss to Nebraska in November.

All appeared in three games and started in two for Michigan in 2022. He underwent surgery in October that caused him to miss most of the 2022 season. The 6-foot-5 tight end caught three passes for 36 yards in games against Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn. All took second place on Michigan's roster with 437 receiving yards in 2021.

The duo will need to play an essential role in Iowa's offense after two tight ends led the team in receiving yards and caught five of the team's seven touchdown passes in 2022. Wide receivers Arland Bruce IV and Nico Ragaini hauled in the two other receiving touchdowns for Iowa.

1. Iowa will have top-10 defense in the nation

Iowa's defense took second place in the nation with 270.8 yards allowed per game last season. It took spots ahead of Illinois, Iowa State and James Madison. Its six defensive touchdowns tied with Western Kentucky for first place in the country.

On top of Jackson's transfer, a few key players will return to the Hawkeyes' offense in 2023. DeJean and defensive back Quinn Schulte will return after taking third and fourth place on Iowa's roster in total tackles. Defensive end Deontae Craig, who led the Hawkeyes with 7.5 sacks last season, will return for another year with Iowa.

If the Hawkeyes can tap into the talent on their defensive line and a secondary featuring DeJean and Schulte, it can have one of the top defenses in the nation during its 2023 campaign.