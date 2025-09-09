Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl has had a lot of success in basketball. He is now considering starting a new career in politics. Pearl is thinking about running for U.S. Senate in Alabama, to replace the departing Tommy Tuberville.

It appears that Pearl though is leaning against the move.

“Bruce Pearl, Auburn University's men's basketball coach, is leaning against running to replace outgoing (Senator) Tommy Tuberville but is giving himself until the end of the month to make a final decision,” Emily Jacobs wrote for Jewish Insider.

Pearl has been preparing though for a potential run for office.

“Pearl, who would be the only Jewish Republican in the Senate if elected, spent the summer meeting with Alabama campaign operatives (and) GOP senators as he considered entering the race,” Jacobs added. “This followed Tuberville’s announcement in late May that he was opting against seeking a second term to run for (Alabama) governor.”

Tuberville was a college football coach before winning a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama. He coached for Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Texas Tech and Auburn. He has been involved in the Senate with athletics, as he has pushed for federal legislation to regulate NIL in college sports.

Bruce Pearl should have another strong Auburn basketball team this season

Pearl would make a lot of Auburn basketball fans unhappy if he left the team. Auburn made the Final Four during the 2024-25 basketball season, before losing to Florida. It was the second time Auburn went to the Final Four under Pearl.

This upcoming season could be another special campaign for him. Pearl has several talented incoming transfers, including big man KeShawn Murphy. Murphy previously played at Mississippi State. He is listed as a four-star transfer, per 247 Sports.

Pearl has been very successful as a college coach. He previously coached at Tennessee, Milwaukee, and Division II school Southern Indiana. He led both Milwaukee and Tennessee to the NCAA tournament, including an Elite Eight run with the Volunteers in 2010.

Auburn basketball starts their season in the fall.