New Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul is known for his HBCU philanthropy, and his latest move is set to give an amazing platform to several HBCU programs this Fall. The Chris Paul HBCU Classic, in partnership with the Naismith Memorial Hall Of Fame, is moving to Atlanta and will be held on December 18th-19th.

Chris Paul talked about the upcoming classic, saying, “As the support for HBCU basketball continues to grow, I'm excited to provide this year’s teams an opportunity to showcase their talent at the Gateway Center in Atlanta. The HBCU Classic allows these players and their schools to receive their well-deserved recognition on a national platform. I am grateful for the commitment that the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and our partners have shown in supporting the development of HBCU Basketball.”

“Chris Paul’s dedication to elevating HBCU student-athletes is both inspiring and impactful. The Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to stand alongside him in creating meaningful opportunities for these student-athletes,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in a statement. “We look forward to bringing all eight teams and their fans together under one roof at the Gateway Center in Atlanta for the first time this December.”

The Classic is set to feature several contending HBCU teams from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, and Hampton from the CAA. The coaches weighed in on the matchup in the statement released by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame

“It’s an incredible honor to compete in the Chris Paul HBCU Classic. This event is bigger than basketball—it’s a celebration of our culture, our history, and our future. Our guys are fired up to represent Hampton University on a national stage and be part of something that brings real pride to the HBCU community,” said Hampton University's Ivan Thomas.

“This is our second time playing in this event. It's always great to highlight HBCU talent on a national stage,” said Jackson State's Mo Williams

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be chosen for the CP3 Classic again. This is a tremendous field, and we put our undefeated record on the line in this event. Looking forward to the challenge against great competition from the SWAC,” said Norfolk State's Robert Jones.

“We’re extremely excited and honored to be a part of the Chris Paul HBCU Classic. This event is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the tradition and talent of HBCU basketball on a national stage. Matched up against two premier HBCU programs in Norfolk State and Hampton University, our program is grateful for the chance to compete in these high-profile games, we look forward to representing Grambling State and the Southwestern Athletic Conference with pride and excellence,” said Grambling State's Patrick Crarey II.

“We’re pumped to be part of the Chris Paul HBCU Classic. It’s an amazing opportunity to showcase our program, represent Fayetteville State, and be part of something bigger than the game. Events like this shine a light on HBCU talent, and we’re grateful to be included,” said Fayetteville State's Devin Hoehn.

“The Chris Paul HBCU Classic was more than just a game — it was an unforgettable experience. We were treated with incredible hospitality, and the national exposure our players received was truly invaluable. This platform gave our student-athletes the opportunity to showcase their talents on a major stage, and for that, we’re deeply thankful,” said Lincoln University of Pennsylvania's Julius Hodge.

“Playing in the Chris Paul Classic is a blessing for our program. It gives our student-athletes a big stage, elite competition, and a chance to represent HBCUs the right way. We’re grateful to Chris Paul for his vision and investment in our kids,” says Morehouse College's Larry Dixon.

“The Chris Paul Classic reflects everything we believe in—competition, character, and community. Our student-athletes will leave better because of the mentorship, visibility, and relationships this event provides. I’m thankful to Chris Paul and everyone involved for continuing to invest in HBCU programs,” said Clark Atlanta's Alfred Jordan.

The schedule of games is below: