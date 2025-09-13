The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the series opener against the San Francisco Giants on a hot streak. The team swept the Colorado Rockies, extending their win streak to four games. And the Dodgers’ rotation dominated over the last week as the team makes a final push for the division crown.

Unfortunately, not everything went to plan on Friday. Max Muncy was hit by a pitch on the right wrist. The Dodgers third baseman initially stayed in to run the bases. However, he was removed from the game when Los Angeles came out on defense in the bottom of the eighth inning, per Dodger Blue.

Max Muncy is hit in the wrist by Lucchesi and appears to be in obvious pain#sfgiants #letsgododgers pic.twitter.com/krMSfGBMeW — Dew🦭 (@Dewgorithm) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dodgers hope Max Muncy avoids third trip to IL

Muncy had just returned to the lineup after a lengthy IL stint for an oblique strain. The two-time All-Star was sidelined for 24 games by the injury before being activated on September 8. Now, just three games later, Muncy is dealing with another ailment.

Article Continues Below

Prior to the oblique strain, the 10th-year veteran landed on the IL with a bone bruise in early July. He missed 26 games before rejoining the Dodgers on August 4. However, his return was brief as eight games later he would suffer the oblique injury.

Muncy has appeared in 92 games for the Dodgers this season. He’s been productive when healthy, hitting .252 with an .862 OPS, 17 home runs, 64 RBI, a 141 OPS+ and 3.3 bWAR. Muncy even reached No. 7 on the Dodgers’ all-time home run list in August. But he’s been sidelined for a big chunk of the season, missing 55 games.

Injuries have been the story of the 2025 Dodgers. While the team has been returning to health, LA is far from full strength. Will Smith remained out of the lineup in the series opener against the Giants. And manager Dave Roberts had an unfortunate update on Roki Sasaki.

While the injuries are concerning, the Dodgers’ bullpen is also cause for alarm. LA’s relievers collapsed again in Friday’s 5-1 defeat. Blake Treinen earned the loss but Tanner Scott was the culprit. The veteran closer gave up a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to Giants catcher Patrick Bailey.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, the San Diego Padres also lost on Friday. For now, the Dodgers maintain a 2.5-game lead in a tight NL West race.