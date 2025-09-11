With the Indiana basketball team led by new head coach Darian DeVries, one of the big pickups in the transfer portal was Sam Houston State guard Lamar Wilkerson. Though the Indiana basketball team has lost players through the transfer portal after head coach Mike Woodson parted with the program, Wilkerson no doubt looks to be a key component to the team.

Besides expecting a huge senior season, he is coming off a big year with Sam Houston State, the school that has developed him for the past several years. He would even go as far as to make a six-figure donation using some NIL money, according to The Field of 68, explaining that he “did it out of love,” since the university helped tremendously in his basketball journey.

“I did it out of love, man,” Wilkerson said, according to On3 Sports. “I did it out of love for Coach [Chris] Mudge, for just Sam Houston. I’d been there for three years, so it was home for me. I got comfortable there, I built a family with a lot of people, a lot of donors, and everything. So I just gave back because I felt like I want to see their program strive. I want to keeping seeing them get better over time. I was [willing] to help.”

Indiana basketball's Darian DeVries on Lamar Wilkerson

With the Indiana basketball team racking in the commits, looking to compete this upcoming season, Wilkerson brings a few aspects to the Hoosiers that should help them right from the jump. Last season with Sam Houston State, Wilkerson averaged 20.5 points, four rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 44.5 percent from beyond the arc.

“Lamar can shoot as many times as he wants. I have ultimate faith in Lamar making shots,” DeVries said last month about Wilkerson. “I think you saw a glimpse of why we do in that second half. He can just change a game in two, three possessions. He can go 0-for-4, 4-for-8, 6-for-10 in a hurry.”

At any rate, the Hoosiers look to improve after finishing with a 19-13 record, 10-10 in conference play, as the first game is on Nov. 5 against Alabama A&M.