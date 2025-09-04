In a shocking turn of events, it seems EA Sports will no longer be developing a College Basketball video game, as many schools would reportedly prefer to work with 2K instead. The company was planning to release its first College Hoops game since NCAA Basketball '10. But it seems that may no longer be the case, according to a memo from the company's VP of commercial partnerships and licensing.

Who Will Be Making The Next College Basketball Video Game – EA Sports or 2K?

According to memo acquired by The Extra Point (verified by The Athletic), EA Sports VP of commercial partnerships and licensing Sean O'Brien confirmed the company will no longer be moving forward with a College Basketball video game because more schools are accepting an offer to work with other game publisher, 2K. O'Brien was pretty forthcoming about the reason.

“Given there are some schools choosing to accept the 2K Sports proposal for inclusion in NBA 2K, the offer to be included in a college basketball video game will unfortunately have to be rescinded. Everyone at EA Sports is disappointed that we all couldn't find an acceptable path forward.”

The memo continues. “But we appreciate your support in trying to bring a stand-alone college basketball game with all men's and women's Division I institutions and student athletes, conferences as well as the NCAA, in a way that fans have told us they want.”

According to The Athletic, EA Sports planned to release this game for Holiday 2028. Furthermore, we can obviously deduce that EA Sports wanted to include many, if not, all D1 NCAA Basketball teams.

Now, it seems 2K will be bringing College Basketball back to the gaming world. This isn't the first time we've heard of their plans to do this. The last 2K College Basketball game since College Hoops 2K8, released in 2007. But they still develop the successful NBA 2K franchise, with its newest entry launching this week.

Regardless of who makes the game, I speak for many when saying we look forward to seeing this new game. But it's a shame that both companies can't make a game. The competition between two massive sports gaming tycoons would result in a better product for consumers, I believe.

