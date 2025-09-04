The SEC has always been known as a premier conference in sports like football and baseball, but that wasn't always the case in basketball. However, that has changed in recent years. For example, 14 SEC teams made the NCAA Tournament last year, and two made the Final Four. The Auburn basketball team was one of them, but Florida knocked the Tigers out before winning the national championship. Still, Bruce Pearl was proud of his team's run, and he knows that the SEC is in a good place.

Bruce Pearl is excited about the SEC's recent performance in basketball, and he sees it from every other sport as well. He has been in the SEC for a long time, and he was been waiting for basketball to join the rest of the dominant sports. Now, it has, and Pearl loves what he sees from the conference all across the board.

“I love this league,” Pearl said in an interview with Jon Rothstein. “We're an everything conference. SEC dominates intercollegiate athletics, and it's a strong statement. But I think recently in football and baseball and many of the women's sports and golf, and, you know, it's just been incredible.”

The SEC knew that it needed to catch up with some of the other major conferences in college basketball, and the conference put in a lot of work to get to where it is now.

“We were way behind in men's basketball for a long, long time, and there was just a greater commitment to bring in better coaches, to invest in the NIL, to invest in facilities, so on, so forth,” Pearl added.

The SEC showed last season that it is here, and it is here to stay. Bruce Pearl has one of the best teams in the conference as the Auburn basketball team should be a contender this year. This season should be another good one in the SEC.