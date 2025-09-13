Kansas State faced a major headache in Tucson Friday night as running back Dylan Edwards, expected to be a game-changer against Arizona, landed on the sidelines for the second half. Edwards returned to action after missing the last two games with a bad ankle sprain suffered way back in Week 0 against Iowa State in Dublin.

Fans were hyped to see him back, especially after weeks of 50-50 injury updates from coach Chris Klieman. But halftime arrived, and Kansas State confirmed Edwards would not suit up after intermission. He only had four carries in the first half, and he didn't seem to be playing at 100%.

Edwards’ speed and versatility make him the Wildcats’ most electric playmaker. Just last year, he averaged 7.4 yards per carry and could change a game on any snap. Take the game against Arizona last year, for example: it only took Edwards one punt return to torch Arizona for a 71-yard touchdown. Kansas State badly needed his burst, especially with other weapons like wideout Jerrand Bradley also unavailable.

Edwards was supposed to be the spark for an offense that has struggled to get rolling, especially after a frustrating upset loss to Army last week.

Article Continues Below

The Wildcats came into Week 3 at 1-2, desperate for a lifeline out west after falling short of preseason Big 12 title hype. Edwards proved his worth last year with 679 scrimmage yards, eight touchdowns, and a postseason record-setting performance in the Rate Bowl, where he rushed for 196 yards and two scores. Arizona, meanwhile, boasts a tough run defense, allowing just 91.5 rush yards per contest and making Kansas State’s ground game look shaky even before Edwards went down.

Without Edwards on the field for the second half, fans were left relying on wide receiver Jayce Brown and quarterback Avery Johnson to keep the offense pieced together. Jackson leads the Wildcats this year, but matching Edwards’ game-breaking ability is a tall order. For Kansas State, each drive without their star back grew heavier. Edwards’ health now looms as a concern for the rest of the season. Coach Klieman has some regrouping to do as Big 12 play heats up next week.

If Edwards’ ankle doesn’t bounce back soon, the Wildcats’ hopes for a turnaround get a whole lot steeper. Wildcats fans just want their star runner back at full tilt, ready to change the game. For now, all eyes are on the next Kansas State injury update.