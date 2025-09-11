Although Arizona State basketball is bringing back Bobby Hurley as coach, they will do so under a dark cloud.

On Thursday, Arizona State was listed among six other schools whose players are under investigation for gambling activities, per Ralph D. Russo of The Athletic.

Thirteen basketball players at Arizona State and Temple are being looked into for alleged gambling rules violations and not cooperating with investigators.

The report didn't release any names, but said that these players aren't currently enrolled. Additionally, Eastern Michigan, New Orleans, Mississippi Valley State and North Carolina A&T are the other schools being investigated.

Also, the investigation isn't just looking into players, but staff members as well. Furthermore, the investigation is looking into charges that players placed bets on their own teams, sharing information with bettors, and intentionally manipulating the outcome of a game.

Arizona State is the latest program to fall under a cloud of suspicion. On Wednesday, three NCAA players were permanently suspended after taking part in illegal gambling activities.

This comes at a time when gambling in sports is more pervasive and marketed. As a result, the NCAA is working to strengthen and clarify rules and regulations.

Last season, Arizona State finished the season at 13-20 and 4-16 in the Big 12.

How will this impact Arizona State?

Overall, the university will not faced any serious sanction from the NCAA. In other words, they are not under threat of postseason bans, revoking of scholarships, and limitations on recruiting.

Nevertheless, it could lead to the altering of the public image of the university. Plus, it also brings back memories of a previous predicament in the 1990s.

In 1994, the men's basketball program was hit with a massive point shaving scandal involving numerous players.

Stevin Smith and Isaac Burton took bribes from bookmaker Benny Silman to throw four games. An FBI investigation resulted in Smith and Burton pleading guilty to conspiracy charges in 1997.

Afterward, both including Silman were sent to prison for less than four years.