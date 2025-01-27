ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Iowa State Cyclones continue to pursue a No. 1 seed at the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They are handling nearly every challenge that is thrown their way. They lost at West Virginia, their only defeat in Big 12 play, but have otherwise thrived in the conference. Their only nonconference loss was to the No. 1 team in the country, the Auburn Tigers. Iowa State hasn't dominated consistently, but the Cyclones have been very consistent in their ability to play great defense late in games. They will sometimes fall into a slight deficit but will then dig themselves out of it by stringing together several defensive stops. A good example was this past Saturday's win over Arizona State.

ASU was in a position where it badly needed to win the game. Sun Devils entered Saturday on the wrong side of the bubble and needed a high-end win to put themselves much closer to the NCAA Tournament cut line, on the middle of the bubble. The Sun Devils were playing at home, and they scored 40 points in the first half to gain a seven-point lead at halftime. Iowa State had to play a high-level second half to win. As usual, the Cyclones did. They dug in on defense and held ASU to 21 points after the intermission. A late scoring run enabled ISU to pull away from the Sun Devils for a 76-61 win in a game which felt like a five- or seven-point game. Again, this is what Iowa State does. The Cyclones might not soar for 40 full minutes, but they usuall dominate the final five to 10 minutes of games. This is what has them in such a good position for March Madness.

Arizona is a team which has defeated the opponents it should defeat, but not much more than that. The Wildcats haven't suffered horrendous losses in terms of losing to inferior teams. They have taken care of business versus weaker foes. However, Arizona has not beaten most of the teams it has played which are equally or more talented. This is simply not one of the more skilled Arizona teams coach Tommy Lloyd has assembled in Tucson. Arizona's NCAA Tournament seed will not improve unless the Cats can beat some of the bigger hitters in the Big 12.

Here are the Iowa State-Arizona College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-Arizona Odds

Iowa State: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -108

Arizona: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -111

Over: 151.5 (-112)

Under: 151.5 (-108)

How to Watch Iowa State vs Arizona

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cyclones' defense should be able to swallow up what has been a very inconsistent Arizona offense. Arizona can score against weak opponents, but it has not fared well against tougher defenses. A good example is a decisive recent loss versus Texas Tech. Iowa State should be able to hold Arizona under 75 points, and given that Arizona has been inconsistent on defense this season, that should allow Iowa State to cover the spread.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona is at home on a Monday, two days after Iowa State played Arizona State. The extended multi-time zone road trip could leave Iowa State a little fatigued in Tucson in a very loud and hostile McKale Center. Arizona had an easy game against Colorado on Saturday, so the Wildcats shouldn't be overly taxed for this contest.

Final Iowa State-Arizona Prediction & Pick

Iowa State is a better, tougher, more reliable team than Arizona. Take ISU.

Final Iowa State-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -1.5