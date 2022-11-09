By James Kay · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Ava Jones thought her basketball career was over after she was critically injured in a car accident months ago. Her family was driving when an allegedly impaired driver hit them and killed her father in the process (her mom was also in critical condition).

Now, Jones will try to achieve her lifelong dream of playing college basketball after committing to Iowa two days ago.

“On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 at Nickerson High School, I will be signing my NLI to go play basketball for @lowaWBB and these amazing coaches that have been nothing short of amazing to my family and myself! Everyone is welcome to come! Go Hawks.”

She signed a letter of intent to play for the Hawkeyes today and Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder expressed her excitement to have Jones stick with the program.

“Ava had an unfortunate accident this past summer,” Bluder said in a statement. “We are signing her because we believe in her and she believes in us. She is a remarkable athlete with great versatility. She is working hard to return to the athlete she was. When she takes the floor for Iowa, it will be a special moment for all of us.”

Jones was and remains ESPN’s No. 84 prospect in the country before the car accident. She had a successful run in high school and is the reigning 3A girls player of the year in state of Kansas. Jones is a four-star recruit as she starts to rehab with the Hawkeyes. She recently returned to the court for the first time in months.