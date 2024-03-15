The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) and Intersport announced Thursday that WNBA legends and current stars will coach in the 2024 Women's College All-Star Game, which will feature college stars such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.
The historic event, set to take place April 6 at Cleveland State University, will feature coaching from icons such as current WNBA stars Satou Sabally and Kelsey Plum, as well as past legends Nancy Lieberman, Janice Braxton, Cheryl Miller and Cynthia Cooper.
Scheduled during the NCAA Women’s Final Four weekend, the game aims to highlight the achievements and talents of the nation's top college players, especially those on the cusp of professional careers, like Clark. The initiative brings back a tradition that began 25 years ago when Intersport launched the inaugural Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-Star Challenge. The event marks the first of its kind since 2006 and is anticipated to draw considerable attention from basketball fans across the country.
Scott Rochelle, president and CEO of the NBRPA, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership and the opportunity to showcase the evolution of women's basketball through this game.
“The NBRPA is thrilled to once again partner with Intersport and to be able to have our WNBA Legends as part of this incredible event,” Rochelle stated in a press release. “Having icons like Cheryl, Janice, Cynthia and a member of our very own board of directors in Nancy, join up with two of today’s brightest stars in Satou and Kelsey to coach these phenomenal players, gives us an immense sense of pride to be able to help showcase the past, present and future of the game of basketball.”
Among the players highlighted for the event are Iowa's Clark and LSU's Angel Reese, two college standouts who have dominated headlines with their performances. Their inclusion in a potential roster alongside other notable talents such as Cameron Brink, Georgia Ammore and Rickea Jackson, highlights the depth of skill and potential in women's college basketball today. The list of 60 players will be narrowed to 2o, who will then play in the All-Star game.
“I’m honored to join these incredible and legendary women to coach these phenomenal talents,” stated Lieberman, a two-time Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee (Class of 1996/2023) and NBRPA board treasurer. “I very much look forward to what promises to be an amazing atmosphere and game and seeing the greatness on the court.”