A major AEW schedule change has been announced ahead of John Cena's last WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

On Dec. 13, Cena is scheduled to take part in his final-ever WWE match against the winner of the “Last Time is Now” tournament. However, with Cena's highly anticipated match approaching, Tony Khan's AEW has announced a significant change. With the holiday season and WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event lined up, Dynamite and Collision in December are set to undergo time shifts.

Warner Bros Discovery's recently announced its December schedule for HBO Max, and the Dec. 13 Collision from Cardiff, Wales, will now take place at an updated time slot of 4:30 PM EST. This new change will allow it to avoid a direct clash with John Cena's retirement special event on Saturday Night's Main Event. Following this, the Dec. 17 edition of Dynamite will be three hours long, including one hour of Collision in it.

Later that week, on Dec. 20, Collision will air a 2:30 PM Eastern taped show. The Dynamite on 34th Street episode is scheduled to commence at 6 PM EST on December 24. Following this, Christmas Collision will begin at 9 PM EST on Thursday, December 25, followed by the Worlds End PPV on Saturday. The New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite will, however, air in its usual time of 8 PM Eastern.

AEW Dynamite and Collision latest viewership & ratings report

Following the recent three-hour special episode of Dynamite and Collision on Nov. 19, the viewership numbers for them are now out. As per “Programming Insider”, Dynamite, which aired first, suffered a major viewership drop to 491,000 viewers when compared to its last week's figure of 600,000.

However, Collision, which aired after Dynamite, experienced a surprising surge. Its viewership rose by 47 percent when compared with the previous week, growing from 219,000 to 322,000. The Collision ratings also went up from 0.03 to 0.07, ranking 16th on cable.