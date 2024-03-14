The meteoric rise of Iowa's basketball sensation, Caitlin Clark, is not just a testament to her incredible talent but also a beacon of optimism for the future of women's basketball, particularly regarding the WNBA's expansion plans. Chicago Sky forward Brianna Turner's recent comments have highlighted the significant impact Clark's popularity could have on broadening the league's appeal and fostering growth within women's sports.
Turner attributed a significant part of the rapid growth of women's sports thanks to Clark's rising stardom.
“It’s really exciting. I think it shows how fast women’s sports are growing. Every year, you see, ‘Oh, this women’s team has this much more exposure.’ I feel like a lot of people just got introduced to basketball from seeing Caitlin Clark.
“My biggest surprise has been how much so many different organizations are covering her. Without hesitation, they’re like, ‘Look at this deep three she made,’ and it’s from five years ago. That would [previously] be reserved for a women’s only account. But now, so many people see her. The exposure women’s basketball is getting is so great,” Turner said, via Meghan L. Hall of For The Win.
The enthusiasm surrounding Clark, according to Turner, has the potential to draw new fans to the WNBA and increase engagement with women's basketball as a whole.
“I look forward to Caitlin Clark fans supporting other fans and becoming fans of our league as they learn about its history,”
The WNBA's expansion plans, aiming to grow to 14 teams by 2025, coincide with this pivotal moment in women's basketball. Turner believes Clark's entry into the WNBA could serve as a catalyst for further exposure and interest in the league, which has been witnessing a parallel growth trajectory. The Chicago Sky forward's insights were shared in the context of promoting the Fanatics’ Athlete Immersion Program, which aims to expose athletes to opportunities beyond their sporting careers.