Clark scored a whopping 49 points in Iowa's game against Michigan, easily surpassing the eight points needed to beat Kelsey Plum's scoring record.

LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese offered up some massive praise to Iowa women's basketball standout Caitlin Clark for setting a new milestone in NCAA Division I women's basketball history. Clark etched her name in the record books by scoring 3,528 points, surpassing the previous scoring record held by Kelsey Plum, during Iowa's game against Michigan on Thursday.

Reese's message on X, formerly Twitter, stated “Congratulations @CaitlinClark22 KEEP BREAKING RECORDS & MAKING HER-STORY!” with yellow and black hearts, and fire emojis.

The gesture of goodwill stands out, especially considering the competitive history between the two athletes, going back to the 2023 NCAA Division I title game last April, where LSU triumphed over Iowa with a score of 102–85. The game was not just a physical contest but also a battleground of emotions, highlighted by Reese's use of John Cena’s “You Can't See Me” celebration—a move Clark had used in previous March Madness games. Reese's adoption of the gesture, which she deemed a response to what she saw as disrespect, stirred controversy and backlash from fans. Yet, Clark later expressed that Reese faced undue criticism, acknowledging the competitive spirit of the gesture.

Clark finished the first quarter against Michigan with an impressive 23 points, and her scoring momentum only continued, culminating in an impressive 49 points during a win against the Wolverines. Entering Thursday's matchup with 3,520 points to her name, she now securely possesses the women's record. The NCAA Division 1 men's scoring record is now within reach for Caitlin Clark – 3,667 points held by LSU legend Pete Maravich.