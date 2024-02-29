Caitlin Clark played one of the finest games of her historic college career on Wednesday, leading sixth-ranked Iowa to a 108-60 romp over Minnesota at Williams Arena.
The reigning National Player of the Year scored 33 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 12 assists, registering her 17th triple-double with the Hawkeyes. Clark shot 12-of-20 overall and 8-of-14 from three-point range, splashing all of her triples from the center or right side of the floor. Even more impressive? She racked up the vast majority of those gaudy numbers as well as the triple-double in just three quarters of action.
Clark's dominant performance sparked fawning, slack-jawed reactions from the greater basketball world on social media. Iowa followers took the opportunity to poke some light-hearted fun at men's player Payton Sandfort, who notched his own triple-double on Tuesday night.
Let's recap @CaitlinClark22's night:
• Recorded her 17th career triple-double
• Surpassed Lynette Woodard, becoming the all-time leading scorer in major women’s college basketball.
• Broke the NCAA single season 3-pointers made record (503)
— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) February 29, 2024
CAITLIN CLARK RECORDS HER SIXTH CAREER 30-POINT TRIPLE-DOUBLE‼️
She is now 1️⃣8️⃣ points away from the NCAA Division I scoring record 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PnPBB8ikTW
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 29, 2024
Caitlin Clark secures the triple-double and goes coast-to-coast to get to 30 points!@IowaWBB | @onherturf pic.twitter.com/N3ljP956gO
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 29, 2024
Last night Payton Sandfort got the first triple double in Iowa men’s program history. Caitlin Clark just secured her 17th: 30 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds so far. Also, the 4th quarter hasn’t started. pic.twitter.com/HXwiiBBxWu
— Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) February 29, 2024
An absolute show, from start to finish.
Caitlin Clark: Triple-double, reaches 3,650 points to pass Lynette Woodard.
Hawkeyes: 22-for-39 from 3-point range. Ridiculous.
Early story from Gopher-land.https://t.co/JqEuYHNqxH
— Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) February 29, 2024
Caitlin Clark with a triple double, doing whatever she wants on the court #ncaawb @CaitlinClark22 pic.twitter.com/ztlhIxjbvO
— r (@kidravi) February 29, 2024
There It Is. A 30-point triple-double for Caitlin Clark.
Oh, it's still the third quarter.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 29, 2024
Caitlin Clark is averaging a triple-double about every 13 games for her career (17 in 129).
Iowa men's basketball is averaging one every 2,970 games for its existence.
— Mitch Fick (@MCFick) February 29, 2024
Payton Sandfort explaining to Caitlin Clark how to get a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/oK7aS38X5D
— Steven (@ThanksSteven) February 29, 2024
Great stat pointed out by (I think it was @MAVoepel): Iowa has won every game when Caitlin Clark records a triple-double.
Caitlin: Maybe I should do that every game.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 29, 2024
The victory moves the Hawkeyes to 25-4 overall and 14-3 in Big 10 play entering a February 3rd showdown with No. 2 Ohio State. While major bragging rights will be on the line Sunday in Iowa City after the Buckeyes took down Clark and company in overtime earlier this season, the matchup's official stakes are somewhat low. Ohio State beat Michigan earlier on Wednesday, clinching the Big 10 regular-season title.
Clark etched name in more record books against Minnesota, surpassing Kansas legend Lynnette Woodard as the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball. The NCAA didn't sanction women's sports until 1982, the year after Woodard's epic tenure with the Jayhawks came to a close. She also set the NCAA women's record for three-pointers in a season, up to 157.
Clark, of course, broke Kelsey Plum's women's NCAA scoring record earlier this month. Now in her sights? LSU icon Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record of 3,667 points. Just 17 points shy of that previously untouchable mark after Iowa blew out the Gophers, expect Caitlin Clark to get it on Sunday against Ohio State—what could be the final regular-season game of her college career.