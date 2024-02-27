Iowa women's basketball is currently second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and surging toward what could be another memorable NCAA Tournament performance for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark reacted to a bounce back win over Illinois women's basketball recently after a setback vs. Indiana. She's now just 33 points away from setting an all-time milestone for women's hoops.

Clark has officially arrived as a household name in the world of sports, and now her performance is drawing a take from one of the GOATs of the men's game: Dick Vitale.

Vitale Dishes on Iowa Women's Basketball Star Clark

Is Caitlin Clark the greatest women's basketball player of all-time?

According to longtime ESPN announcer Dick Vitale, there is one aspect of her career that is being unfairly held against her: her lack of a championship.

He said on Twitter that he respects the views of those who don't think Clark has done enough to be named the GOAT, adding that he feels many players don't get a fair shake because they don't have the right teammates in place to win a championship.

He mentioned Clark alongside a GOAT of the men's game, Wilt Chamberlain.

RECOMMENDED
Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark in the center of the image, with former women’s college basketball player Lynette Woodard on one side of Clark, and sports commentator Scott Van Pelt on the other side.

Erin Achenbach ·

Texas women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer and Texas women’s basketball players Rori Harmon and Aaliyah Moore. The Longhorns recently broke into the top five of the Ap Women's Top 25 Poll this week.

Erin Achenbach ·

University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis women’s basketball player Grace Beyer and Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark

Erin Achenbach ·

Clark, Iowa to Face Minnesota

Clark's Hawkeyes are set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers this coming Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

It's one of just two games left before the start of Big Ten Tournament play on Wednesday, March 6, and yet another chance for the Clark to showcase her incredible talent en route to another potential record-setting performance.

 