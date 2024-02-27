Iowa women's basketball is currently second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and surging toward what could be another memorable NCAA Tournament performance for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark reacted to a bounce back win over Illinois women's basketball recently after a setback vs. Indiana. She's now just 33 points away from setting an all-time milestone for women's hoops.
Clark has officially arrived as a household name in the world of sports, and now her performance is drawing a take from one of the GOATs of the men's game: Dick Vitale.
Vitale Dishes on Iowa Women's Basketball Star Clark
Is Caitlin Clark the greatest women's basketball player of all-time?
According to longtime ESPN announcer Dick Vitale, there is one aspect of her career that is being unfairly held against her: her lack of a championship.
He said on Twitter that he respects the views of those who don't think Clark has done enough to be named the GOAT, adding that he feels many players don't get a fair shake because they don't have the right teammates in place to win a championship.
He mentioned Clark alongside a GOAT of the men's game, Wilt Chamberlain.
Clark, Iowa to Face Minnesota
Clark's Hawkeyes are set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers this coming Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.
It's one of just two games left before the start of Big Ten Tournament play on Wednesday, March 6, and yet another chance for the Clark to showcase her incredible talent en route to another potential record-setting performance.