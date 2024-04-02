The Iowa women's basketball program took care of business against a talented LSU Tigers game in a highly anticipated March Madness matchup. Iowa beat LSU 94-87 off a fiery Caitlin Clark performance. Moreover, Head Coach Lisa Bluder earned a huge bonus for the Hawkeyes' domination.
By leading Iowa to its second straight Final Four appearance, Bluder earned a $300,00 bonus for the 2023-24 season, a $150,000 raise for 2024-25, and a two-year automatic contract extension, per Front Office Sports.
Lisa Bluder has been instrumental in Iowa's historic run, and her leadership on Monday night paid off big time. Bluder's squad displayed poise and execution like no other against LSU.
Iowa got off to a hot start in the matchup, but LSU went on several runs to close the gap. Caitlin Clark and company were determined not to lose the lead though. Clark went on an offensive tirade, making three-pointers and passes look effortless.
The star guard ended the game with a whopping 41 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, one block, and one steal. Clark made nine three-pointers, which tied an NCAA Tournament record. In addition, her deep-range performance helped her bypass Diana Taurasi's career three-point tournament record.
Clark's accolades did not end there. During the third quarter, she made a significant three-pointer that put Iowa ahead by nine. With this, she surpassed Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson as the Division 1 leader in made threes (538).
The Iowa star continues to break records left and right, but she has had plenty of help. Senior guard Kate Martin finished the LSU matchup with 21 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Martin has been huge for Iowa through the team's first few March Madness matchups and looks to continue to make an impact in the Final Four.
Monday night's clash will be a battle forever etched in college basketball history.
Did Iowa's Elite 8 win mark the end of the LSU basketball saga?
The Iowa-LSU saga began in April of 2023 when the Hawkeyes took on the Tigers in the national title game. LSU bested Iowa 102-85, but the game went viral for its intensity and clashing of stars.
Angel Reese, a double-double machine, put up 15 points and 10 rebounds in the championship. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark scored 30 points and dished eight assists. However, one of the most viral moments of the matchup came at the end of the game.
Reese made a flashy ring gesture towards Clark after LSU secured the victory. The move was met with criticism, but at the same time, fans were reminded that Clark was just flashy during the first few rounds of the tournament.
The two stars' teams reloaded during the 2023 offseason. Namely, LSU added former star Louisville guard Haley Van Lith via the college basketball transfer portal. Iowa brought back many of its contributors, and Clark took her game to another level.
Clark led Iowa to its third straight Big Ten title and broke countless records during the process. She channeled her momentum until the NCAA Tournament, where her team eventually met back up with the Tigers.
The star guard made a statement with her Elite 8 performance to beat LSU, but she understands her team has more work to do.
“To get back here is really hard. This region was loaded with so much talent and the job's not finished,” Clark said following Iowa's 97-84 win.
All in all, can Lisa Bluder's Hawkeyes finish their business and get back to the national title game in 2024?