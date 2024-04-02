Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women's basketball team may have beaten one of their biggest nemesis in the 2024 NCAA Tournament in the LSU Tiger. However, the Hawkeyes sharpshooter knows very well that they still have a lot of work to do.
The Hawkeyes certainly got closer to their dreams of winning the national title after failing to do it last year, falling to the Tigers in the finale. Nonetheless, Clark emphasized that they still need to win two more games. Reaching the Final Four is a huge step, but in real Kobe Bryant fashion, Clark understands that the “job's not finished.”
“To get back here is really hard. This region was loaded with so much talent and the job's not finished,” Clark said following Iowa's 97-84 win.
For what it's worth, though, overcoming the ghost of that 2023 loss to the Tigers that has haunted them all season long is definitely a morale-booster for this Hawkeyes squad. There's no denying that the LSU showdown was a litmus test for the Iowa women's basketball program to see if they have what it takes to win the title. And sure enough, Clark and Co. showed that they can step up when it matters most.
Compared to last year's team that just folded in the NCAA Tournament finals, this is a different Iowa team we're seeing now. Not only has Clark taken her game to the next level to lead the Hawkeyes, but the squad as a whole surely looks hungrier and more motivated than ever.
Caitlin Clark just too much for LSU
While Iowa women's basketball fans will love Caitlin Clark's Kobe Bryant-like mentality as they head to the Final Four, her performance on Monday is even more incredible. Indeed, some could say that she channeled her inner Black Mamba as she took over in the Hawkeyes' win.
LSU simply had no answer for her and her incredible shooting ability. Hailey Van Lith tried hard to slow her down, and it initially looked like Angel Reese could make life hard for her. But that was never the case. The 22-year-old WNBA-bound star exploded for 41 points in the game, shooting 9-of-20 from the 3-point line–including four triples in the third quarter that allowed the Hawkeyes to pull away for good.
But it's not only Clark's marksmanship that stood out. Her passing was truly elite, as she dished out 12 assists in the contest. Clark finished with seven rebounds and two steals as well to cap off an amazing all-around performance.
“I think just confidence. Being confident in all the work that I put in, trusting my teammates. But we really knew it was on the defensive end. We knew were going to be able to be fine on offense. We've been fine on offense all year,” Clark said on her third-quarter explosion and Iowa's win, via Yahoo Sports.
“I think it was just getting stops and being physical. They rebounded the ball really well. But we weathered the storm.”
What's next for Iowa women's basketball
Things won't get easier for Clark and the Hawkeyes, though. As they enter the Final Four, they will have to face next the winner of the UConn-USC showdown. Both teams have generational players of their own, with Paige Bueckers leading the Huskies and JuJu Watkins starring for the Trojans.
In order for Iowa to make it back to the NCAA Tournament women's final, they will need Clark to play out of this world again.