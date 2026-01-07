Free agent infielder Bo Bichette has been linked to a potential reunion with the Toronto Blue Jays, in addition to ball clubs such as the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, could the Dodgers' neighbors over in Anaheim shock the MLB world by signing Bichette in MLB free agency? Former player and current Foul Territory analyst Erik Kratz recently said, “The Angels could be a sleeper team for Bo Bichette.”

While Toronto remains a possibility, rumors have suggested that a Blue Jays-Bichette reunion is unlikely to occur. The Angels, meanwhile, haven't been connected to many of the big name free agents this offseason. LA is reportedly focused on pitching, and they also hold interest in replacing Anthony Rendon at third base.

Zach Neto is the team's shortstop of the future. Bichette — who is a shortstop — is reportedly open to moving to second base. The Angels would likely bring him in as a second baseman if they signed him, which could lead to Christian Moore and/or Vaughn Grissom handling third base duties.

The Halos would find a way to make it work defensively. Defense wouldn't be the reason for adding Bichette, of course, as he's one of the best hitters in the sport.

The 27-year-old holds a career .294/.337/.469 slash line. In 2025 with the Blue Jays, he hit .311 with an .840 OPS to go along with 44 doubles and 18 home runs.

Sure, the Angels need to add pitching. However, bringing in a superstar like Bo Bichette would not hurt their chances of finally reaching the postseason for the first time since 2014.