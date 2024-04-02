In an Elite Eight battle that will resonate in the annals of women's college basketball, Caitlin Clark’s historic performance guided Iowa women's basketball to a thrilling 94-87 victory over LSU, sending the Hawkeyes to the Final Four and extinguishing the reigning champions’ hopes of consecutive titles.
Clark Dominates the Court
Caitlin Clark, the heartbeat of the Iowa women's basketball team, was nothing short of sensational. She put on a historic performance, scoring 41 points and tying the NCAA Tournament record with nine 3-pointers in a single game. Her exceptional display from beyond the arc, shooting 9-of-20, helped her eclipse Diana Taurasi's career 3-point record in the tournament. With this feat, Clark, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in women's basketball, solidified her place as one of the game's all-time greats.
But that was not the only record Clark broke Monday night. In the third quarter, Clark made a significant 3-pointer that put Iowa ahead by nine, marking her as the all-time Division I leader in career made 3s with 538, surpassing Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson. As she hit her ninth 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter, she matched Purdue's Courtney Moses' record set in 2012.
An intense rematch with high-stakes
The Elite Eight battle was a charged rematch of last year's national championship. Iowa and LSU, two titans of women's basketball, fought with the intensity fitting a championship bout, although both teams would have preferred this as a later matchup. The first half was a see-saw affair, with both teams locked at 45 points, leaving the outcome balanced on a knife-edge.
After the tied first-half, Iowa, inspired by Clark's sharpshooting, went on a tear in the third quarter, outscoring LSU 24-13. This surge was vital, giving Iowa a lead they would never relinquish. A particular three from logo range helped propel Clark past Taylor Robertson's tally.
LSU's fight led by Reese and Johnson
Despite the loss, LSU's Angel Reese showcased why she's one of the nation's premier talents. Battling through an ankle injury sustained in the first half, Reese contributed 17 points and 20 rebounds before fouling out in the final stretch. Her efforts kept LSU in contention, but it wasn't enough to overcome Iowa's fiery offense. Flau'jae Johnson also contributed 23 points for LSU, per the Associated Press.
The game began briskly, with both teams putting on an offensive display in the first quarter. Clark kicked off the scoring, thrilling the predominantly Iowa-supporting crowd, by sinking a three-pointer to open the game, surpassing Taurasi's record right off the bat.
Iowa was leading 17-9 when LSU's coach Kim Mulkey called for a timeout, which seemed to refocus her team. Following the break, LSU, led by Reese's impressive 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, outperformed Iowa for the remainder of the quarter.
As the half drew to a close, Johnson hit a spectacular basket to tie the game 45-45, while Clark finished the half with 19 points.
Caitlin Clark, Iowa cement the win
Iowa's advantage surged to 65-52 before LSU rallied with six consecutive points. Entering the final quarter behind at 69-58, the Tigers quickly narrowed the gap to 69-63 with an early burst. However, that was as tight as the score got, as Clark dominated to keep the Hawkeyes ahead. Her record-tying ninth triple extended the lead to 80-69 with just over five minutes remaining.
Clark's record-setting night also saw her surpass Temeka Johnson of LSU for the most assists in NCAA Tournament history. With only the national semifinals and potentially the championship game ahead, Iowa is poised to make a run for their first national title.
A farewell to remember
Clark, who has declared for the WNBA draft, has left an undeniable mark on the NCAA and on Iowa's storied program. As the Hawkeyes look ahead to their Final Four matchup against the winner of the UCONN-USC game, they will have to rely on the momentum and inspiration of their superstar's phenomenal play to carry them through.
The Hawkeyes, who have reached the national semifinals only once before last season in 1993, are chasing an elusive first NCAA championship, with hopes riding high on the shoulders of their history-making leader, Caitlin Clark.