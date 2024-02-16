Clark thanks her family, friends and teammates for their support on her way to breaking the NCAA Division 1 women's scoring record.

Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark took to social media to share a modest message of gratitude following a record-breaking performance that etched her name in NCAA history. In a game against Michigan that saw her surpass Kelsey Plum’s scoring record, Clark's appreciation for those who supported her was as clear as the three-pointers she effortlessly sank.

“Such a special night inside Carver surrounded by everyone who has supported me on this journey. I am so lucky to have the best family, teammates, coaches, and fans. Thank you to everyone who has reached out – your kind words mean the world to me Go Hawks!” Clark said on X, formerly Twitter.

Clark’s journey to the 3,569 career points, highlighted by a 49-point game on Thursday, came quickly. It took her just over two minutes into the game to claim the title, doing so in her characteristic style — a deep three from the left side that brought the crowd to its feet.

Her post-game reflections were void of self-praise, instead highlighting her family, her team and the fans.

“They've seen me go through some really hard losses and some really great wins,” Clark said of her parents and two brothers, per Micahel Voepel of ESPN. “They've been there pushing me to be my very best and allowing me to dream ever since I was a young girl. I didn't plan on crying tonight, but it got me a little bit.

“I'm so thankful every single day, because I'm playing in front of 15,000 people. I get to do it with my best friends. I get to play the game that I absolutely love more than anything.”

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder confirmed this sentiment, praising Clark’s dedication to the sport and her desire to share her talents in the most significant moments.

“I think she does enjoy it,” Bluder said. “If you work that hard at your craft, don't you want to share it with everybody? Don't you want to express it?”

With her record-breaking evening behind her, Clark’s gaze is set on the upcoming post-season journey ahead.